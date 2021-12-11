High-speed pursuit led to crash with homeowner setting up Christmas lights, court told

Terence O'Reilly Jr (19) of Cherryfield Way, South Co Dublin pictured outside court

A TEENAGER has been accused of leading gardai on a high-speed traffic pursuit before crashing and knocking a Dublin homeowner off his ladder as he installed Christmas lights.

Gardai arrested Terence O'Reilly Jr (19) of Cherryfield Way, South Co Dublin, over the incident, which began in rush hour in Clondalkin, on Friday afternoon.

He was arrested as he allegedly fled from the car with false registration plates.

He is charged with three counts of possessing implements for use in theft, three dangerous driving incidents, as well as criminal damage, trespassing and failing to give relevant information under the Road Traffic Act.

Garda Michael Martin told Judge Dermot Simms that Mr O’Reilly “made no reply” when charged.

The garda objected to bail.

He told a contested bail hearing that the incident commenced at about 4pm when gardai observed a car on Cloverhill Road, in west Dublin.

He said that it mounted a footpath and other road users had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The court heard the car then drove for 900 metres at high speed on the wrong side of the road and broke a red light. Oncoming traffic had to take evasive action at this point as well.

Garda Martin said the car proceeded onto Coldcut Road and entered the Glenfield Avenue estate in Clondalkin, where it mounted a footpath and green near a doctor's surgery.

Afterwards, it lost control and collided with a wall.

"A male was in his garden preparing Christmas lights, and the collision knocked him from his stepladder to the ground," Garda Martin said.

The court heard gardai made an arrest as a man fled from the car driver's side door into the garden of the house.

Garda Martin said that the accused was found in possession of a screwdriver, a torch, and gloves on arrest. The car was checked and found to have false registration plates, and the legitimate ones were also in the vehicle, along with an additional set of false plates.

A file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions about "endangerment" incidents.

The garda maintained Mr O'Reilly failed to provide details and tried to conceal his identity.

He agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that four other people had been in the car, and one was granted bail without an objection.

Pleading for bail, defence counsel Kevin McCrave submitted that there was no evidence his client would not turn up to court if released. He also pointed out that there were no issues with witnesses interference.

He suggested that strict bail conditions could be imposed on the accused, who has not yet pleaded. His father came to the hearing to tell the court he would ensure the defendant would stick to the terms.

Mr O’Reilly Sr said his 19-year-old son lived with him and helped the family but could not find work because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have had the same address for six years.

Judge Simms granted set bail but required the father to sign to lodge €250 and sign a €2,500 bond.

He released Mr O’Reilly Jr on bail and ordered him to appear again in court in January.

Judge Simms ordered him to obey a curfew at his home, remain contactable by mobile phone and sign on daily at his local Garda station.