High rents, evictions and Covid led to steady rise in homelessness over the past six months

High rents, evictions and the continuing impact of the pandemic have led to a rise in the number of homeless people and families in November, the sixth consecutive month of increases, according to the homeless charity Focus Ireland.

Figures from the Department of Housing released today reveal 9,099 people, including 2,548 children were homeless in November, 2021.

The figures show an increase of 269 more people without a roof over their heads since October with 1,108 families who spent a bleak Christmas in emergency accommodation.

While strides were made during the early stages of the pandemic when tenants were afforded additional protection from eviction during the series of lockdowns, homelessness is again on an “upward path,” according to Focus Ireland.

“This latest increase in homelessness is a stark reminder that high rents are continuing to put families and individuals under increased pressures as the impact of the pandemic is also taking a very heavy toll on low-income households,” Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said.

"Landlords issued over 2,000 eviction notices in the first nine months of last year – more than in the whole of last year (1,902). The number of notices of termination has steadily increased since lockdown restrictions were lifted in April,” he added.

He said half of the termination notices served on tenants were from landlords selling their rental properties which despite the Government’s proposals for regulation “have done a lot to discourage landlords and very little to protect tenants.”

"This is highly worrying at any time but especially when the number of Covid-19 cases have risen so much again.”

Emma Kilkenny, spokesperson for the Dublin Simon Community said the Dublin homeless charity is also worried about the rising numbers of homeless and fears the situation will only get worse in the New Year due to the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on people’s jobs and accommodation.

“We are concerned for the months ahead as financial pressures, rising costs and widespread Covid-19 cases bring many people closer and closer to the poverty line,” she said.

"Every Christmas, we see an increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation services for a variety of reasons, with numbers declining after the festive period.

"However, this year we are in a very different situation as Covid-19 cases in the community have reached an all-time high.

"This is having a very real impact on people who are in unstable accommodation or employment, with our teams doing all they can to keep people in their homes and preventing them from being pushed into homelessness.”

Meanwhile, the Peter McVerry Trust charity said it is also very concerned and disappointed over the rising numbers of homeless and is urging the owners of vacant or derelict properties to get in touch with the charity to see if they can be used for social housing.

“We urgently need to secure more one-bedroom homes for people impacted by homelessness,” Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust said.

“We would also encourage the developers who are progressing small scale apartment schemes which contain one and two-bedroom apartments to make contact with us to see if we can acquire some of those units for social housing to help people exit homelessness.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said the increasing numbers of homeless is a serious concern for the Government and the matter is being given “absolute priority.”

"While significant improvements have been made on the situation we were facing two years ago when homelessness was at its highest, there is still a huge amount of work to be done.

"Before Christmas Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien briefed Government on the situation and on Housing for All actions being taken to tackle homelessness.

"Recognising increased numbers of households presenting to homeless services the minister also convened meetings with senior officials from the local authorities where homelessness is most prevalent and has met with the main voluntary organisations that work on homelessness,” the spokesperson said.

These local authorities are Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.