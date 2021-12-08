High levels of attendance at hospitals across the country despite Storm Barra

Some people who have already had their Covid-19 booster vaccine through their pharmacist have also received an appointment in the vaccination centre, the chief operations officer for the HSE has said.

Anne O’Connor said the HSE are offering the booster shot through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacists.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dail that in the week beginning November 22, 208,000 appointments were made, but about 80,000 people turned up to receive their booster shot.

He said last week 180,000 appointments were made, but 93,000 turned up.

Ms O’Connor said this challenge relates to the number of people who are attending vaccination centres for their third jab.

“We have been delivering our booster programme and also the third dose for people who are immunocompromised since the end of September in nursing homes and early October at a wider level.

“We have to date now delivered over one million of those extra doses which gives us about fourth place in Europe in terms of the third doses per 100,000 of the population so we’re actually delivering quite a lot.

“That challenge relates to the numbers that are turning up for a booster in terms of vaccination centres. We’re delivering boosters through three different sources, our GPs, pharmacists and our vaccination centres.

“We’re seeing people go to their pharmacist who may also then receive an appointment in the vaccination centre,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms O’Connor said people should cancel their vaccination clinic appointment if they’ve already received their vaccine.

“We’re trying to work with that in terms of adjusting our system and people now have three options in terms of rejecting or cancelling that appointment. We’re asking people to cancel their vaccination clinic appointment if they’ve received their vaccine by their GP or the pharmacist,” she said.

The HSE will start offering Covid-19 boosters to people aged 50 to 59 from tomorrow.

“We’ll be offering appointments to people aged over 50 and we’ll also have walk-in centres for people to be able to get their vaccine,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said in regards to possible booster vaccine hesitancy, she believes people simply have more going on now than they did in the early stages of vaccination.

“People are possibly more apprehensive or also just very busy. What we see now is that people are busier they’re working, it’s nearly Christmas so I think there’s a natural issue there for people in terms of having other things going on,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said despite Storm Barra, there were very high levels of attendance in hospitals across the country yesterday.

“Interestingly, despite the storm yesterday we saw very high levels of attendances across our hospitals. Our tracker, which tells us how many people are in our emergency departments, at 8am we had 747 and that actually rose throughout the day.

“At 8pm yesterday we had 1,256, so the storm didn’t impact on the number of people turning up at hospital and those numbers would be higher than average.

“What we saw last week was an increase in the numbers attending generally, so that number had gone down a bit as we scaled back but we saw more and more people turning up at emergency departments over the past seven days and that continued yesterday.“So, our acute services are very busy there are high levels of attendance and activity across the board,” she said.