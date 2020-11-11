High level taskforce meets to plan for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

A high-level task force with representatives across various Government departments met today to discuss the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is given approval.

Earlier this week Pfizer announced that its vaccine, which is now in phase three trials, was 90pc effect in preventing Covid-19 and it was submitting it for licensing this month.

The European Union has finalised a deal with Pfizer for 300 million doses of the two-step vaccine and Ireland will get more than 3 million doses over the next year as supplies become available.

The taskforce will have to look at key areas including the transportation of the vaccine which needs to be kept at temperatures below -80C to stay effective.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid delivered the update at the Oireachtas health committee today where he was being quizzed on the winter plan.

Chief operations officer Ann O’Donnell said Covid was impacting on the availability of the HSE’s workforce.

She said over 1,000 are out of work daily because of the virus and another 1,000 staff are cocooning

One of the major obstacles faced is the shortage of homecare workers, leaving several thousand people without a service or on reduced hours.

Ms O’Donnell said there are problems trying to recruit people to do this work due to the fear of Covid.

Supporting people at home is one of the key measures set out in the winter plan.

Mr Reid said: “Our core objectives can be succinctly summarised. First, we aim to avoid congestion in our hospitals. Secondly, we will resource community services to deliver more care than ever before.

“Thirdly, we will ensure that lines of communication between these two ‘pillars”’of our health system – acute and community – are seamless.

“Integration of services has always been problematic in practice. However, one of the few positive things to emerge from the pandemic is our capacity to operate as a ‘whole system’ when the circumstances require it.

“Additional key priorities include supporting nursing homes, strengthening public health capacity and minimising the impacts of Covid-19 on our cancer services, including screening.

“Winter funding will only get us so far. Our success is also heavily predicated on the public continuing to taking the necessary precautions as per public health advice and continuing the downward trend in community transmission of Covid-19."

