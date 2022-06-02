High Court rejects challenge to guidelines that have seen the value of personal injuries awards drop 40pc

The High Court has dismissed a test challenge aimed at setting aside guidelines for personal injuries awards.

The guidelines have seen payouts for such claims reduced by up to 40pc.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan today rejected all grounds of the challenge including claims the new guidelines were unconstitutional and amounted to an encroachment on judicial independence.

The judgement has major implications for the assessment of personal injuries claims.

Many similar challenges against the guidelines have also been brought, and those actions had been awaiting the outcome of the test case.

The test action was taken by Bridget Delaney, from Dungarvan in Co Waterford, against the State, and the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Central to the case was a vote taken in March 2021 by the Judicial Council, the body made up of all the State's judges, to adopt the new guidelines.

PIAB, which is the government body that makes personal injury awards, and the State had opposed the action.

In her judicial review proceedings Ms Delaney had sought orders quashing the assessment PIAB made in respect of her claim, and quashing the Judicial Council's decision in March 2020 to adopt the new personal injuries guidelines.

Mr Justice Meenan rejected Ms Delaney's claims her rights had been breached, and he also found that PIAB had acted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the 2003 PIAB Act when it assessed her personal injuries claim.

He said Ms Delaney's constitutional rights of property and bodily integrity and equality "did not encompass a right to a particular sum of damages, but rather a right to have her damages assessed in accordance with well-established legal principles."

The effect of the application of these principles is that the level of damages varies over time, he added.

He said there are clear and well-established principles for the awarding of general damages.

These principles provided that the level of damages is not only a matter between a plaintiff and a defendant, but also for society in general.

Economic, social, and commercial conditions must be considered in fixing levels of awards, he added.