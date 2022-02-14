High Court dismisses Garda HR director’s bid to prevent Minister for Justice from dismissing him

The High Court has dismissed Garda HR director John Barrett’s injunction application aimed at preventing the Minister for Justice from dismissing him.

Ms Justice Siobhan Stack held that Mr Barrett was not entitled to the injunction.

The judge, while not ruling on the outcome of the claim itself, which has yet to be heard, was satisfied that at this stage of the proceedings Mr Barrett had not raised a serious question that would allow the court to grant the injunction.

Mr Barrett was appointed as An Garda Siochana's executive director of human resources and peopledevelopment in 2014 but was suspended in late 2018.

He claims he was suspended after he made several protected disclosures to the Dail Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and to the Disclosures Tribunal.

He claims that the disciplinary process, which he had disengaged with due to his unhappiness with the lawfulness of the process, is flawed.

He denies any wrongdoing.

In late 2020, Mr Barrett initiated injunction proceedings aimed at preventing Minister Helen McEntee, based on a recommendation made by the Commissioner Drew Harris, from terminating his employment.

Mr Barrett claims that such a move would be unlawful, and arises following what he claims is a flawed internal civil service investigation into allegations against him.

The injunction sought would remain in place pending the outcome of his action.

Both the Minister and the Commissioner, who were represented in the proceedings by Conor Power SC, opposed the injunction application.

The court heard that Commissioner Harris no longer has any trust or confidence in Mr Barrett as a member of the senior management team.

Giving the court's decision Ms Justice Stack said she did not see that there was a serious question to be tried in relation to Mr Barrett's claims over the handling of complaints arising out of his protected disclosures, made against him.

The judge said it could not be said that the persons in handling the internal complaints against Mr Barrett were acting in an oppressive or illegal fashion, unless there was information showing that they knew this was so.

No such information was put before the court, the Judge said.

The fact that it was not produced "strongly suggests" it does not exist, she said.

Mr Barrett had also not demonstrated that his case was likely to succeed at trial on the grounds that fair procedures had not been followed during the disciplinary process.

The judge said that while the Garda Commissioner had made complaints against Mr Barrett, the Commissioner had retained an independent lawyer to investigate if Mr Barrett's alleged conduct amounted to serious misconduct.

This was an important safeguard, the judge said.

IMr Barrett also had a right to appeal any decision to an Appeals Board that was independent of the commissioner, and which could overturn any decision made by the commissioner.

For his own reasons Mr Barrett had decided not to avail of his right to appeal. the judge said.

The appeal procedure was fully capable of affording full procedural rights to Mr Barrett, she said dismissing the application.

The matter will return before the judge at a later date for final orders.