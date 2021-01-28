‘He’s the coolest man ever’ – Imelda May ‘flying’ as she releases single with Noel Gallagher

Imelda May says she has been "blown away" by the reaction to the new single.

Dublin singer-songwriter Imelda May has said she is “blown away” by the reaction to her new single ‘Just One Kiss’ featuring Noel Gallagher and Ronnie Wood.

The single launched yesterday and May said she “drank all the champagne” to celebrate its release, while she and her daughter Violet got “dolled up in ballgowns and had a great time at home”.

Just One Kiss is the first single from her new album ‘11 Past The Hour’ which will be released on April 23, with the video for the single just released this morning.

Read More

The singer told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that the reaction so far “has been mad, totally out of this world.”

The single debuted yesterday on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio show.

“I’m lucky to be around such great people. Ronnie, I love dearly, and I’m delighted he said ‘let’s do it’. Noel said he fancied doing it, too, so we went ahead with it. We got to play it live and work it together. You get a great vibe and I missed that very much,” Imelda said.

Imelda told of how she met Ronnie when she was 16 in Dublin when they “jammed on stage” and then we met again years later. “We’ve been great friends since, he’s like family - I love him to bits, he’s a great man.”

Imelda said working with Gallagher and Wood on the single was a “positive and creative” experience.

“Noel’s voice is phenomenal, he’s just the coolest man ever.”

The Liberties singer said that she was “flying” musically and was writing continuously.

“I’m flying, I’ve so much going on in my own head that I’m having to keep up with it. I could easily have enough for another album now and I’m writing a poetry book. I’m continuously writing and sketching. I’m very busy.

“Lockdown affects everyone in different ways, and I have had my downers like everyone else where you just think I have nothing in me today, but other days are good days. I’m flowing with the good days and rolling with it,” Imelda said.

Unfortunately, Imelda shared the sad news that her mother had suffered a stroke and was currently in hospital and added it was “tough because we can’t see her and can’t visit her. It is absolutely torturous,” an emotional Imelda said.

She said that she was “very lucky” to have the mother she does and said “this lockdown has helped many of us see the value in the right things, I think.

“With all the horrible things the human race goes through, we’ll do it again and we will be fine again,” Imelda said.

Read More

Online Editors