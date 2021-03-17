Heroin worth €70,000 seized and two men arrested after car stops short of garda checkpoint

Heroin worth €70,000 has been seized and two men were arrested after they stopped ahead of a garda checkpoint.

The drugs were found by gardí at a checkpoint in Rathduff, Co Cork, at around 6.45pm yesterday.

Officers attached to Mallow roads policing unit, spotted the car stopping short of the checkpoint and an occupant of the car discarding a bag.

Mallow district drugs unit, Mallow detective branch and the regional dog unit, were alerted and helped search the vehicle, two men and the surrounding area.

A garda spokesman said: “During the course of the search, suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000, was located and seized.

“Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Mallow garda station, where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

One man, aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is due to appear before Midleton District Court tomorrow morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

