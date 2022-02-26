| 10.7°C Dublin

Heroin and cocaine worth €100k seized in Dublin as man (30s) is arrested

The items seized by Gardaí in the operation. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of heroin and cocaine worth €100,000 in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí seized the drugs at a residence in Dublin 8 and the man was arrested at the scene. A small quantity of ammunition was also seized during the operation.

During the course of the search, €70,000 worth of heroin and €30,000 of cocaine was seized.

At approximately 8.45pm, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station carried out the search at a residence in Dublin 8. They were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and Garda Dog Bran.

Various drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search.

One male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.


