‘Hell came to us that Valentine’s night’: how the Stardust disaster unfolded

John Keegan was a superstitious man. He always had an uneasy feeling when the 13th of the month landed on a Friday. When it happened in February 1981, he was especially concerned.

The eldest four of his eight children were planning a night out at the Stardust nightclub, not far from their home in Coolock on Dublin’s northside, and he begged them not to go. But Mary (19), Antoinette (18), John (17) and Martina (16) had been looking forward to the occasion for weeks. They convinced him that it would be a special night and all their friends were going. It was Valentine’s weekend, after all, and there was going to be a disco-dancing competition.

Antoinette Keegan often thinks about her father’s concerns. He had worried that the Stardust — a cavernous building that used to be a jam factory — was unsafe. “We were kids,” she says. “The idea that there might be a fire there and that it could be very dangerous just didn’t enter our heads.”

She has played the night back in her head countless times and every detail is crystal-clear, including the white blouse she wore. “We all took our time to get ready,” she says. “Mary and Martina looked absolutely beautiful. I just remember feeling very excited when we set off.”

The three sisters joined the lengthening queue of late teens and early-twentysomethings. “The Stardust was a big place,” she recalls, having been to the venue many times before, “but a lot of it was partitioned off. It didn’t make sense, because there were so many people who wanted to go out to celebrate Valentine’s.”

Her brother failed to gain admission. He was a young-looking 17-year-old and the doorman was having none of it. He returned to the family home.

Phyllis Campbell had been at the venue far earlier. At 17, she had been working as a lounge girl for a few months and on that Friday she was assigned to the bar of the adjoining Lantern Lounge.

“I just remember seeing the queues of all those happy young people,” she says, “the girls done up in their finery, the lads in their suits. It felt extra special because of the night that was in it.”

Her friend Paula Rooney was also on duty that night — she had been posted to the bar in the Stardust. “We were all so young,” Phyllis says, thinking back. “It was all 17- and 18-year-olds.”

Jimmy Fitzpatrick was even younger. He was 16, but managed to get past the bouncers. He had been working as an apprentice butcher at the Northside Shopping Centre. “All the lads at work were talking about it,” he says. “It was, ‘Will I see you at the Stardust later?’

“I’d been there a good bit before and always had a good night. It was full of people I knew and the music was good.”

He was due to work the next day, but had experienced little difficulty enjoying a few pints and getting up for the job before. “It was a night out — a chance to have fun.”

Unemployment was rising and the numbers on the dole would get progressively higher as the decade wore on. In areas such as Artane and Coolock, youth joblessness was far higher than the norm.

Suburban disco halls like the Stardust gave a much-needed escape and the pop hits of the day provided the soundtrack. John Lennon’s Woman was the number one single in Ireland that weekend, but there would be an emphasis on more up-tempo numbers from the Bee Gees and Abba.

Catherine Darling was 17 and Stardust was important to her. “It was all about going out for a really good night with your friends, having a dance, listening to the music,” she says. “It was escape. It wouldn’t cross your mind that you could go out and something terrible would happen.”

None of the 800 people who were at the venue that night could have imagined that, by the early hours of the morning, it would be the scene of what is still the most devastating fire tragedy in the history of the State.

“Most of the night had been great,” Jimmy says. “It was just like any other — there was a great buzz. There was nothing out of the ordinary.”

The night was winding down when attendees started to suspect something worrying was unfolding. The dance competition, which had been sponsored by the record label K-Tel, had just concluded. Some reported seeing a fire in the west alcove. Others noticed smoke, although some thought it was dry ice — then a common sight in discos. Antoinette Keegan suddenly felt the temperature had gone up significantly.

The first report of fire inside the building was logged at 1.41am. Others, outside, said they saw flames come from the roof at about 1.30am.

The DJ on the night was Colm O’Brien. He was the first to announce that there was a fire. Speaking at a vigil for Stardust victims some years ago, the now Boston-based Dubliner recalled the moment. “I was standing on the stage and I saw something coming down from the ceiling and the seat going up in smoke… I was announcing that people should go to the nearest exit, but within 30 seconds people started rushing towards the stage saying they couldn’t get out.”

Word reached Phyllis Campbell that there was a fire in the Stardust. She left the bar at the Lantern Rooms and along the corridor to see if she could help. She assumed it was a small thing that could be immediately extinguished. But no sooner had she got to the dancefloor than her world seemed to shift on its axis.

“It all seemed to happen at once,” she says. “There was a fireball, this intense heat. It seemed to be racing along the ceiling. Black smoke was everywhere — and the fire was roaring.”

Antoinette says she remembers the fire like it was yesterday. “It was terrifying. The noise of crackling and things breaking and thick smoke everywhere. And people screaming. It was pandemonium, complete panic.”

“And then the lights when out,” Jimmy says. “I can’t describe how frightening it was. I didn’t think of dying — you just get such an urge to live, to get out to safely.”

“We found ourselves in the dark,” Catherine recalls. “We didn’t know where the exits were. People were trying to get out the side doors but they were either locked or had stuff in front of them. When you’re in that sort of panic, time seems to stop.”

As a bar-girl at the venue, Phyllis knew the layout of the building well. “I could make out the lights from the beer taps on the bar,” she says, adding that, in parts, she could feel her way along the wall. “I knew there was an exit that side.”

Others weren’t so lucky. “One of the few lights you could make out was the sign at the toilets,” she adds, “lots of people went in there thinking it was an exit.”

She is haunted by the memory, once she was outside, of seeing people inside banging on the toilet windows, screaming for help. There were iron bars set in concrete in front of the panes — trying to get out there was futile.

Antoinette remembers grabbing her sister’s hand as they tried to get through the bottleneck at the door. She doesn’t remember what happened next, but assumes somebody managed to pull her out. “One moment I was in there, the next I was outside.”

“It was like a stampede,” says Jimmy, who suffered third-degree burns to his face, neck, back, arms and hands. “In the chaos, people were getting trampled upon. You couldn’t see anything with the lights out and the smoke so thick.”

A 1986 compensation tribunal for Stardust victims heard from a woman who was 16 at the time of the fire. She has never been identified, but her words offer a vivid snapshot of the terror that night. “At one stage, I almost gave in to the fact that I wasn’t going to get out of there alive,” she said.

“I mean, what on earth could I do, everyone around me was screaming and panicking and I remember thinking, why can’t I scream? I thought of my parents and how they would feel but the worst thing was thinking I am going to die in this horrible place and there isn’t a damn thing I can do about it. What on earth had I done to deserve this from God?”

She recalled a man pulling her to an exit door and to safety. “There was a blue Hiace van parked right up against the steps blocking our way out so he lifted me over the railings,” she said. “Still choking and coughing (he wasn’t much better at this stage), I started to breathe in the cold air. How to describe that feeling is beyond me. The closest I can get to it is by saying it was like a life jacket to a drowning man. I never thought I would love cold air as much as I did that night.”

“Hell came to us all that Valentine’s night,” Phyllis says. “There’s no other way to describe it. This was something that just shouldn’t have happened. All those young people shouldn’t have been killed. They had their lives to live. I felt very guilty that I had survived — could I have done something to save others?”

Forty-eight people died at the Stardust that night. A total of 214 were injured, 100 of them seriously.

“It destroyed the community of this area,” Catherine says. “So many people died afterwards, of stress and broken hearts, parents who lost children, friends who saw so many of their friends killed.”

“The place had been a death-trap,” Antoinette says. “The exit doors were locked, there were all kinds of safety issues with the way it was run.”

“I had seen that doors were chained in the weeks before,” Phyllis says. “I had said it to the doormen, but nothing changed.”

A 1981 tribunal chaired by Mr Justice Ronan Keane concluded that arson was the cause of the fire. That was struck off in 2009 after a review. Many, including fire experts who have since studied the plans of the Stardust, are convinced the fire started in the so-called lamp room, near the roof. Flammable materials had been kept there.

But in the early hours of February 14, 1981, those were questions for the future — and survivors and the families of those who perished are still desperate for answers, 40 years on.

Journalists at the scene

Ken Curran had recently joined the staff of the Irish Independent and was living in his parents’ house in Artane. “Even though the Stardust was nearby, I’d never actually gone there,” he says. “I tended to go out in town.”

He was woken by a call from the newsdesk and went to the scene immediately. “One of my abiding memories are the blue flashing lights of the ambulances and fire engines but there were no sirens. I just remember the rescue staff going about their work so professionally,” he says.

“It was a shocking scene. There was a sense that this was a devastating fire, and over the course of that night we learned just how awful it had been.”

A former editor at this newspaper, John Spain, was then assistant editor of the Irish Press. He was asleep at home in Howth when he got the call. “By the time I arrived it would have been some time after 3am,” he says. “There were several fire trucks outside and the flames seemed to be out. There was smoke coming from the roof and some of the windows but the initial horror and chaos seemed to be over.

“The gardaí had sealed off the entrance and nobody was being let inside apart from firemen and ambulance crews. Most of the severely injured had already been taken away in ambulances, taxis and private cars. I did not realise it at the time, but it is likely there were still bodies inside.”

He is haunted by memory of the scores of young people he encountered that night. “There were dozens of teenagers around with smoke-blackened faces, some of them very distressed, crying, asking other groups if anyone had seen their friends,” he says. “Every few minutes another car or taxi would arrive with parents in a panic trying to find a son or daughter who had been at the disco.”

“I eventually ended up in Dr Steevens’ Hospital,” Antoinette says. “I was so badly injured my parents didn’t recognise me when they got to the hospital. And they had tried all the other hospitals first.”

Her parents’ ordeal would only just be starting. It was at the city morgue that they learned that Mary and Martina had died. They could be identified only though the rings and necklaces they had worn.

John Keegan would fight for justice until his death, at 49, from cancer in 1986. His wife, Christine, would continue to campaign for Stardust victims until her death, aged 84, last July.

“My father used to always say that if this had happened in Donnybrook, rather than Bonnybrook [an Artane parish], we would have got justice,” Antoinette says. “And he was right. We’ve been looked down on ever since.”

For many, Antoinette is now the public face of the Stardust justice campaign. For her, memory of that awful night will never fade. “I still get nightmares. There are times where I think I’m back there, at the moment the fire gets out of control. And then I wake up.”