‘Hell came to us that Valentine’s night’: how the Stardust disaster unfolded

John Meagher talks to survivors and witnesses from the night 40 year ago when fire ripped through the Dublin nightclub, killing 48 and injuring more than 200

Survivors of the St Valentine's night fire at the Stardust disco in Artane, Dublin in which 48 lost their lives. Picture by Myles Byrne from the book Second Sight. Expand

Survivors of the St Valentine's night fire at the Stardust disco in Artane, Dublin in which 48 lost their lives. Picture by Myles Byrne from the book Second Sight.

John Keegan was a superstitious man. He always had an uneasy feeling when the 13th of the month landed on a Friday. When it happened in February 1981, he was especially concerned.

The eldest four of his eight children were planning a night out at the Stardust nightclub, not far from their home in Coolock on Dublin’s northside, and he begged them not to go. But Mary (19), Antoinette (18), John (17) and Martina (16) had been looking forward to the occasion for weeks. They convinced him that it would be a special night and all their friends were going. It was Valentine’s weekend, after all, and there was going to be a disco-dancing competition.

Antoinette Keegan often thinks about her father’s concerns. He had worried that the Stardust — a cavernous building that used to be a jam factory — was unsafe. “We were kids,” she says. “The idea that there might be a fire there and that it could be very dangerous just didn’t enter our heads.”

