‘He’ll always be in our hearts’ – tributes after Westmeath GAA club star Enda Mulvihill dies aged 43

Tributes have been paid to Westmeath GAA club star Enda Mulvihill of Garrycastle, who has died at the age of 43.

Father of two Mr Mulvihill passed away at the Mater Private Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening.

Tributes have been led by his hometown club Garrycastle GAA and by his adopted club in Dublin, Clontarf GAA.

A statement posted on the Garrycastle club website described Enda Mulvihill as one of their “most decorated” players and a “gentleman”.

It read: "It is with tremendous pain and sadness that we announce the passing of one of our most decorated, dedicated and loved club members, Enda Mulvihill, after a short illness. A former captain of the club, Enda was renowned for his leadership qualities. Enda has been a member of our club since 1987, starting at under-10, and played a starring role in much of the club’s success at underage. At senior level Enda won seven county medals and we will all remember the role Enda played when we beat St Brigid’s to win the Leinster Club Championship in 2011.

“Enda represented Westmeath also, culminating in All Ireland success as part of the u21 All Ireland win in 1999. A gentleman in the truest sense both on and off the pitch, whose love and affection was felt by all who knew him. We will never forget his bravery, commitment or beautiful smile. He’ll always be in our hearts.”

After a hugely successful career with Garrycastle, Mr Mulvihill began volunteering with Clontarf GAA and focused on inspiring the next generation of footballers in the capital.

"Enda mentored with our U19 boys and U9 girls. Enda was a gentleman and will be greatly missed by many people,” Clontarf GAA said in a statement.

Mr Mulvihill is survived by his wife Ruth, his daughters Emily and Ella, his parents Anne and Colm, his siblings Niamh and Colm and his extended family.

Mr Mulvihill’s funeral mass will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf, on Saturday, followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery, Athlone, Co Westmeath.