Helen McEntee says she followed ‘clear process’ in recommending Séamus Woulfe for Supreme Court

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she adhered to a “clear process” in recommending that former attorney general Seamus Woulfe be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Speaking for the first time on the controversy over Mr Woulfe’s appointment, Ms McEntee said she considered expressions of interest in the vacancy in addition to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board’s (JAAB) recommendation of Mr Woulfe who applied for the position on the State’s highest court.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Justice Committee on Tuesday, the Fine Gael Minister said: “I looked at the recommendation that had been made and other expressions of interest that often come in for these positions.

“Following that, I spoke with the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, Minister [Eamon] Ryan and the AG, and on foot of that a recommendation was made and a name was given to Cabinet.”

Read More

Questions have been raised about the process by which Mr Woulfe, who is facing calls to resign from the Chief Justice over his attendance at the Golfgate dinner, was appointed by the Cabinet last summer.

The Opposition have demanded Ms McEntee answer Dáil questions after it emerged that three serving judges wrote to the Government expressing an interest in the vacancy earlier this year. It remains unclear whether Ms McEntee discussed these candidates with the three coalition party leaders and Mr Woulfe himself who was then AG.

Ms McEntee’s spokesman said he would not be commenting beyond what the minister told the committee on Tuesday evening. “The Minister has made her position clear,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have said they were not told three other judges applied for the Supreme Court job.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's spokesperson refused to say if Ms McEntee told the Tánaiste that there were three judges interested in the Supreme Court position.

He said: "Discussions among Cabinet colleagues on appointments are confidential."

The spokesperson was asked what the issue is with Ms McEntee answering questions in the Dáil if the Government is happy to stand over the process. They replied: "Everything was done exactly as it should have been. The Taoiseach made that very clear in the Dáil."

When put to them that there shouldn't be a problem answering questions in that case, the spokesperson questioned what purpose it would serve "particularly at a sensitive time".

They added: "I don’t think that would be appropriate. I think the Taoiseach made that very clear as well."

Ms McEntee addressed the controversy towards the end of an Oireachtas committee hearing on her Department’s budget on foot questioning from Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny.

“The last thing I want is for anybody to say that I'm refusing to answer questions or outline the process that has taken place,” she said.

The minister said the Chief Justice had identified a vacancy on the Supreme Court earlier this year and had asked her predecessor Charlie Flanagan to fill it.

“Obviously the process then ensued. The Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, which is an independent board, chaired by the Chief Justice - presidents of the courts sit on this along with others - made a recommendation. Given the fact there had been an election, there was an interim government and with Covid, that appointment was not made.”

The minister claimed that “there's only ever one name given to Cabinet” whether it is for a judicial appointment, an appointment to a board, or a chairperson from any other from any other department.

She added: “So it's important to say there was a very clear process. As Minister for Justice I adhered to that process and the person that was appointed came through an official process, chaired by an independent… chaired by the Chief Justice, so it's just important to put that on the record.”

Read More

Online Editors