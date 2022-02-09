Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury visited crime boss Daniel Kinahan in Dubai.

The Irish mafia boss was pictured pointing his finger as he stands beside world champion Fury - who is not involved in criminality - at the TK MMA and Fitness in the UAE.

Fury and Kinahan featured in the Instagram post shared by Irish influencer Niall Ryan.

In recent months, Kinahan has made a habit of appearing in photographs with well-known fighters - often following a burst of bad publicity in the media.

Last week, a ‘default’ was officially entered in the case against Kinahan in a California court after he failed to respond to, or enter a defence for himself, against claims in a civil case.

Tyson Fury has previously praised Kinahan for his role in guiding his career and publicly acknowledged he negotiates on his behalf.

After a deal was done for Fury to fight Anthony Joshua in 2020, the Gyspy King took to social media to proclaim: "I'm just after getting off the phone there with Daniel Kinahan.

"He's just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed."

Kinahan has repeatedly posed for photographs with fighters - none of whom are involved in crime - in his Dubai base.

In one snap, Kinahan could been seen pointing to a 'No Drugs' slogan on a tee-shirt with fighter Sunny Edwards.

Under the photograph, Edwards - who has no involvement in crime - has written: "Always good to see an old friend."

The Liverpool-born fighter has been one of Kinahan's most vocal defenders and has previously described him as a "legitimate" businessman.

Bizarrely - and probably knowingly - Kinahan smiles for the camera as he points to Edwards' t-shirt which bears the caption: "No Drugs, No Champions."

The previous week he was also snapped with another Liverpool-fighter Darren Till on a beach in the Middle East.

It was the second time Till - who is represented by MTK Global - has posted images of Daniel Kinahan on his social media accounts.

In March 2020, he posted a photograph on Twitter and launched a staunch defence of his 'friend' Kinahan saying "he had given me more valuable advice as a friend anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity."

UFC fighter Till - who has no involvement in crime - described how Kinahan continues to be involved in boxing from his home in the Middle East.

Till wrote: "Good stroll on the beach tonight in Dubai with one of me good pal, Daniel Kinahan is advising Eddie Hearn and Al Haymon is advising Leonard Ellerbe for Eddie Hearn and Leonard Ellerbe to fight. Wow!!

"Good luck Eddie, I’m rooting for you son."

Kinahan continues to be supported by a number of boxers and fighters - even as he becomes increasingly isolated from the criminal underworld in Ireland.

We revealed how the head of the Irish mafia was said to be under increasing pressure as he spends his final days of freedom in Dubai while the law enforcement net continues to tighten.

Kinahan moves about with extreme caution in his Dubai bolthole, staying in different places every night and rarely seeing his wife Caoimhe Robinson as he tries to remain on the move while juggling a billion-euro drug empire on the verge of collapse.

Leading boxing writer Alan Dawson recently revealed how sources have told him Daniel Kinahan micromanages his appearances on social media.

US journalist Dawson - who is the combat sports correspondent for Insider magazine - made the comment after Kinahan recently posed for a number of photographs on social media.

According to Dawson, who is well-known for his investigations into Kinahan's involvement in boxing, that whenever Kinahan's name, or image, crops up “it's because he, specifically, wants it to”.

“He tells people what to say and is a micromanager in this game, according to sources with direct knowledge of his actions,” Dawson tweeted.