Road users are being advised to take extra care throughout today as separate wind and rain warnings remain in place with heavy rain, sleet, snow and localised flooding possible.

A yellow wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Co Donegal remains in place until 10am this morning, with “very strong and gusty south to southeast winds” continuing.

A yellow rain alert for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford is active until 7pm this evening.

“Heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions,” Met Éireann said.

Today will be wet and windy with heavy rain spreading further eastwards, leading to localised flooding in strong and gusty southerly winds.

The rain will be heaviest over the southern half of the country where it will fall as sleet at times, with snow possible on high ground.

Through the morning and afternoon, drier and brighter weather will follow from the west as winds ease, with afternoon highs of 5 to 9.

Tonight, will be largely dry and clear as any remaining rain and sleet in the east clears into the Irish Sea.

However, occasional drizzle patches will linger near eastern coasts through the night. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1C with a widespread frost and some icy stretches developing overnight.

Met Éireann said any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster in the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 7 to 10C.

Tomorrow night rain will spread to most areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times. It will be quite breezy with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8C.

A wet start to Friday, with widespread rain turning heavy in places.

Rain will slowly clear north eastwards through the day with sunny spells and widespread showers following from the southwest.

The showers will be heavy or thundery with hail possible and highest temperatures of 7 to 11C.

Friday night will be largely dry with clear spells, though there will be scattered showers along Atlantic coasts and lowest temperatures of -1 to +2C with frost and some icy patches developing in places.

Patchy mist and fog will develop too in light winds.

Met Éireann said there will be a mostly dry and bright start to Saturday but it will gradually turn cloudier through the day with rain spreading over the southern half of the country during the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 7 to 10C.

Saturday night will be wet and windy, with outbreaks of rain across the country, turning heavy at times, accompanied by strong and gusty south easterly winds and lowest temperatures of 4 to 7C.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said Sunday will be another wet and windy day with widespread outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 7 to 10C.

