Transport services across Dublin have been disrupted during this evening’s rush hour traffic due to sudden downpours.

Transport services across Dublin have been disrupted during this evening’s rush hour traffic due to sudden downpours.

Heavy rain, flash floods and lightning - bad weather causes transport chaos in Dublin

A signal fault caused by a lightning strike at Clonsilla station has just been rectified in the last few minutes.

As a result, Iarnród Éireann reports significant delays on the Maynooth line, which suspended services to Maynooth, the M3 Parkway, Longford, and Sligo earlier today.

Iarnród Éireann organised shuttle buses from Clonsilla and Dunboyne Station to the M3, while Dublin Bus honoured rail tickets.

Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron

Both Luas lines were also out of action at different points today. There were no trams between Parnell and Boombridge for most of the day due to an “electrical fault” near the Cabra Luas stop, with Luas tweeting in the last hour that they do not expect the line to fully reopen today.

On the Red line, no trams were operating between Belgard and Saggart for a period this evening. The line has now fully reopened.

Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron

In a tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to spot flooding incidents in Grafton Street, College Green, the IFSC, as well as the suburbs of Terenure and Rathmines.

Spot flooding also occurred in Nutgrove Avenue in Churchtown.

Spot flooding on Nutgrove Ave in Churchtown after heavy rain showers. Road passable with care #Dublin #Fliuch pic.twitter.com/tdusQaub57 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch reports that very wet road conditions and crashes are causing long delays on Dublin's M50 and Cork's N28.

MAIN HEADLINES THIS RUSH HOUR

Full updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE



⚠️ V wet road conditions in the east

⚠️ Disruption to Luas & Irish Rail services

⚠️ Crashes with long delays on Dublin's M50 & Cork's N28 pic.twitter.com/Dn571kZwRl — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 30, 2019

A prolonged period of heavy rain hit the city this afternoon leading disruptions across the city.

The Office of Emergency Planning warned commuters to take care this evening, saying: “Use alternative routes and never try moving through fast flowing flood waters, which can be dangerous.”

The National Gallery on Clare Street also had to close its doors this afternoon due to flooding in two of the Gallery’s staff rooms. It will reopen tomorrow.

Visitor notice: Today’s sudden rainfall resulted in flooding in two of the Gallery’s back-of-house staff areas. As a precautionary measure, the Gallery has closed this afternoon. It will reopen tomorrow. — National Gallery of Ireland (@NGIreland) July 30, 2019

Online Editors