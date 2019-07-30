News

Tuesday 30 July 2019

Heavy rain, flash floods and lightning - bad weather causes transport chaos in Dublin

Commuters hit with delays on both Luas and Iarnród Éireann services this evening

Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron
Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron
Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron
Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron

Niamh Lynch

Transport services across Dublin have been disrupted during this evening’s rush hour traffic due to sudden downpours.

A signal fault caused by a lightning strike at Clonsilla station has just been rectified in the last few minutes.

As a result, Iarnród Éireann reports significant delays on the Maynooth line, which suspended services to Maynooth, the M3 Parkway, Longford, and Sligo earlier today.

Iarnród Éireann organised shuttle buses from Clonsilla and Dunboyne Station to the M3, while Dublin Bus honoured rail tickets.

I Flooding 010 copy.jpg
Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron

Both Luas lines were also out of action at different points today. There were no trams between Parnell and Boombridge for most of the day due to an “electrical fault” near the Cabra Luas stop, with Luas tweeting in the last hour that they do not expect the line to fully reopen today.

On the Red line, no trams were operating between Belgard and Saggart for a period this evening. The line has now fully reopened.

I Flooding 005 copy.jpg
Heavy rain in Dublin led to flooding on the streets. Picture: Arthur Carron

In a tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to spot flooding incidents in Grafton Street, College Green, the IFSC, as well as the suburbs of Terenure and Rathmines.

Spot flooding also occurred in Nutgrove Avenue in Churchtown.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch reports that very wet road conditions and crashes are causing long delays on Dublin's M50 and Cork's N28.

A prolonged period of heavy rain hit the city this afternoon leading disruptions across the city.

The Office of Emergency Planning warned commuters to take care this evening, saying: “Use alternative routes and never try moving through fast flowing flood waters, which can be dangerous.”

The National Gallery on Clare Street also had to close its doors this afternoon due to flooding in two of the Gallery’s staff rooms. It will reopen tomorrow.

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss

Also in News