Heather Humphreys to take over as temporary justice minister when Helen McEntee takes maternity leave

HEATHER Humphreys will take over as temporary justice minister when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave at the end of April, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said Ms McEntee, who will not resign from Government, will take paid maternity leave from her role with effect from April 30 for six months.

She will remain a member of the government without portfolio for that period. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will be assigned responsibility for Department of Justice from the period May 1 to October 31.

Junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton will become a temporary Minister of State at Department of Justice in addition to her current responsibilities, while Minister of State in the Department of Justice, James Browne, will continue in the same role.

Ms Humphreys will continue as both Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister, while Ms Naughton, who attends Cabinet meetings as a super junior minister, will retain her responsibilities in the Department of Transport, Mr Martin confirmed.

There will be a "significant delegation of functions" to the two ministers of state in the Department, Mr Martin said.

Ms McEntee will resume her role as Minister for Justice on November 1 following maternity leave.

Ms McEntee said in a statement that while she was thankful to colleagues for their help in accommodating her the lack of maternity leave for politicians needed a long-term solution.

The Meath East TD had already announced she will take six months leave when her baby is born.

However, there is currently no provision for politicians to take maternity leave and the issue of cabinet ministers being able to take such leave without resigning their office is likely to require a future referendum.

"Just as many young girls as young boys want to succeed in politics. Just as many girls as boys aspire to help our communities and our society by becoming public representatives and leaders. But they do not see the equality of their dreams and ambitions matched in equality of representation," she said.

"Just as girls of my generation looked to the strong women who came before us for inspiration and guidance, those of us in politics now have a responsibility to make it easier for today’s girls to fulfil those dreams and ambitions."

Under the temporary arrangement announced today, Ms Humphreys, as the senior minister, will take responsibility for policing and security matters including any engagements with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris under the Garda Síochána Act. She will also sign any regulations into law.

Ms Naughton will take responsibility for courts and criminal justice. She will also be responsible for considering Parole Board recommendations. Mr Browne will take responsibility for civil justice and immigration matters.

The two Ministers of State will be responsible for responding to private members' bills in their respective areas.

Ms McEntee will continue to be bound by her constitutional responsibilities, but have no duties, responsibilities, or powers in relation to the Department of Justice. She can, however, keep in touch with Ms Humphreys on issues and will be able to access all government papers.

Ms McEntee and her husband Paul Hickey are expecting their first child in May. She is the first serving Cabinet minister to be pregnant while in office.

The Taoiseach said that Ms McEntee would be provided with any administrative supports she may need to carry out any limited duties that may arise during her period of leave.

"Minister McEntee, and I agree that she should of course be entitled to access the same full period of six months of maternity leave, as any other public servant," Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil

“Like any other woman, she should be afforded every opportunity to continue in her role and to pursue her career, in accordance with her own wishes.”

“I believe that this illustrates once more the absolute requirement for permanent reform in this area to ensure full equality for all public representatives and the need to introduce maternity and paternity leave for councillors, Senators, TDs, and Ministers.”

"We in government have agreed an approach which upholds the core principles of equality, but also operating within the current legal framework, which is based on a completely outdated assumptions and attitudes in this area."

Mr Martin said he believed the arrangement illustrates "the absolute requirement" for permanent reform to ensure "full equality" for all public representatives and the need to introduce maternity and paternity leave for councillors, Senators, TDs and Ministers.

"We want to make sure that having a family is in no way in conflict with pursuing a career in public life. That will require legislative changes and possibly constitutional change," he said.

He said these matters are under consideration in Government and by the Citizens' Assembly on gender equality and proposals will be brought forward in the coming months after the assembly has reported.

On a final note, he added that these changes will require legislative change, or possibly constitutional change. For now, these matters are under active consideration by the relevant government departments and also by the Citizens Assembly on Gender Equality.

