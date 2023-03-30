Heated clashes over eviction ban threatens Dail with suspension

Sean O Fearghail’s warning came amid factious exchanges between Sinn Fein and the Government benches.

The Ceann Comhairle threatened to suspend the Dail as he branded a further round of heated clashes over the eviction ban as “absolutely intolerable”.

Angry scenes played out as Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty questioned Tanaiste Micheal Martin on the ongoing controversy over the imminent ending of the prohibition on terminating rental tenancies.

Mr Martin and Mr Doherty exchanged claim and counterclaim during Leaders’ Questions, with other TDs, including Sinn Fein’s Eoin O’Broin, also getting involved in a flurry of accusations traded across the chamber.

Interjecting, the Ceann Comhairle said he would not allow parliamentary business to be subverted.

“Persist with this and I will suspend the house,” he warned.

“I’m not going to tolerate it. The people out there who are watching this parliament conduct its business are disgusted with the sort of behaviour that goes on here. People need to be able to speak without interruption.”

He described the exchanges as “absolutely intolerable”.

“I’m talking about parliamentary practice, I’m talking about parliamentary practice,” he added.

“Now that’s my job is to ensure that proper practice is adhered to and not subverted by anybody.”

Every single one of you over on that side of this room has decided to inflict misery, to inflict pain on those individuals Pearse Doherty

Earlier, Mr Doherty claimed the lifting of the ban at the end of March would push thousands toward homelessness.

“Every single one of you over on that side of this room has decided to inflict misery, to inflict pain on those individuals,” he said.

“Call this decision what it is – it is a government choosing to push thousands of working families towards homelessness.”

Mr Martin accused Sinn Fein of advancing a “dishonest” proposition that extending the ban would make the accommodation situation in Ireland better.

“Significant progress has been made (on housing) which you just simply do not acknowledge and many of your policies would have made the situation far worse,” he said.