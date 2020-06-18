'Heartbreaking' - father and teenage son drown in Donegal

Divers at the scene of the tragic accident at Lough Kiel in Donegal (North West Newspix)

A father and son have drowned after a family day out turned to tragedy in Co Donegal.

The pair died after they had gone on a family day out on Lough Keel, between Kilmacrennan and Golan this afternoon.

It is understood the family had been fishing in the lough.

The man (40s) and the teenage male are a father and his son but are not believed to be from Ireland.

Another male teenager, who is related to the deceased men, was rescued from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Details of the exact cause of the tragedy are unconfirmed but it understood one of the men fell into the water and a second went in to try and assist him.

It is understood that they may have a holiday home in the area.

Members of Irish water who were working in the area heard cries for help shortly after 2.45pm and made an emergency call.

Malin Head Coastguard received the emergency call just before 3pm and scrambled the local emergency services.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter were dispatched from their base in Sligo, while the Mulroy Coastguard also arrived on the scene supported by Gardai and ambulance personnel.

Specialist divers from Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Unit were also brought in to search the area.

The body of the first victim was recovered early in the search.

However, it took another couple of hours to locate the second man's body, which was recovered after 6pm by the divers.

Medical personnel, including a doctor, were also drafted into the scene and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are expected to be carried out.

Members of the Gardai could be seen removing two fishing rods from the scene later in the evening.

A member of the rescue services described the scene as simply “heartbreaking.”

“This was a family who just went out for a day’s fishing and then this happened. It just shows how fickle life can be.,” he said.

A full investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy has commenced.

Local county councillor Ian McGarvey said safety around water particularly as the weather gets warmer cannot be emphasised enough.

“I don’t know the exact circumstances of what happened to this poor family but you just can’t be too careful around water.

“My sympathy goes out to this poor family after what has happened to them,” he said.

Online Editors