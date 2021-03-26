Hearing ordered into proposal to build 179 apartments on notorious Bessborough site

AN BORD Pleanala (ABP) has ordered an oral hearing into a proposal to build 179 apartments on the site of one of Ireland's most notorious mother and baby homes.

ABP ruled that clarification was now required on whether the development will encroach on a possible burial site at the former Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork - at one time the largest such facility operated in Ireland.

The oral hearing - to be staged virtually - will take place on April 21.

It is expected that a decision on the proposal will be made in late May or early June.

The application was lodged under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process which caters for large-scale residential developments.

MWB Two Ltd last year submitted two proposals - one to City Hall for an eight storey apartment block including 67 residential units in a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

The second proposal was for a strategic housing development on other lands at Bessborough including three apartment blocks of between five and seven storeys offering a total of 179 residential units under the SHD process.

Last month the eight storey apartment block proposal was rejected.

Cork City Council is understood to have rejected the proposed eight storey apartment block on the basis of its scale and its relationship to the historic lands at Bessborough.

That ruling is currently under appeal.

The oral hearing into the separate 179 residential unit project was ordered by ABP for a number of reasons including concerns that the southern part of the development may encroach onto a potential burial ground.

ABP said clarification on this issue was important and what the implications would be "were remains to be found within areas identified for development.”

Part of the development encroaches on an area marked on old maps as the 'Children's Burial Ground.'

Mother and baby home campaigners have argued that such burial sites need to be protected and preserved.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last January acknowledged he had "deep concerns" over the proposed developments at Bessborough.

“There needs to be first of all an examination, and the proper robust identification of the burial sites of all children,” he said.

“I would have deep concerns about construction going ahead, in the absence of that having been established and protected, and measures taken to protect such a burial site."

Cork's Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh O'Laoghaire said the project was "insensitive" to the site and should not proceed.

Catherine Coffey O’Brien, whose mother Christina passed away last January, said a proper investigation of the Bessborough site was now warranted.

“We want an independent body to come in and carefully assess the site. We then want the ground handed over to Cork City Council, to protect the site and to preserve it as a graveyard.”

She said survivors do not want exhumations or massdisturbance of the site.

Campaigner Ann O’Gorman said Ireland owed a duty to those who suffered at Bessborough to locate and properly mark any burial plots.

Ms O’Gorman had a baby girl, Evelyn, at Bessborough but was told that her baby girl had died.

“I want to see this investigated properly. We need closure - it would make me so happy to see that done.”

Of the more than 900 babies who died at Bessborough or in Cork hospitals having been transferred from the mother and babies home over seven decades, less than 70 have known burial sites.

Bessborough was infamous for its high infant mortality rate.

Online Editors