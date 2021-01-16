Health service now using surge capacity as private hospital agreement triggered

12/1/2021 Exterior pic of the Emergency Department at the Mater hospital in Dublin yesterday(Tues). Pic: Collins Courts

The CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has said that hospitals have gone into surge capacity as ICU numbers continue to rise.

There are now 191 Covid-19 patients in ICU as of this afternoon and Mr Reid confirmed that the agreement signed with private hospitals has been initiated to cater for spillover from the public health service.

The HSE boss said there are also 250 Covid patients outside of ICU that are requiring significant assistance such as additional oxygen.

1,848 people are in hospital with the virus today, while Mr Reid said 125 extra beds in private hospitals will now become available for non-Covid patients.

“We have formally gone into surge capacity,” Mr Reid told Saturday with Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio.

“In terms of beds, we now have 313 available [ICU] beds, up from 285 before surge capacity."

Mr Reid moved to assure people that “we are coping” and if people need urgent care, they will receive it.

“In total, across the hospital system and community services we have close to 6,500 staff off work for Covid related reasons, with about 4,000 of those from hospitals, so it is a significant pressure.

Mr Reid said the health service are “seeing families and young people” being treated. “This virus affects everybody,” he said.

The HSE boss also confirmed that roughly one in four nursing homes in Ireland are currently dealing with outbreaks. Tadhg Daly, Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, confirmed that there were “in excess” of 110 outbreaks in nursing homes in Ireland earlier this week.

This comes as the news broke that nursing homes are to be prioritised with vaccines over the next 10 days as the delivery of the Pifzer vaccine is to be stalled slightly due to an upgrade of their plant.

1,800 GPs are to be vaccinated today in three mass vaccination centres across the nation. 800 will receive the Moderna vaccine in the Phoenix Park while 500 general practitioners each will receive the same jab at centres in Galway and Portlaoise.

