Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says some Covid restrictions likely to ease ‘before the end of the month’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he wants to see Covid-19 restrictions lifted as soon as possible.

Mr Donnelly said it would be unfair to speculate over what restrictions would be eased first, but he expects a relaxation of some measures by the end of the month.

His comments come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on Thursday and is expected to decide on a general phased timetable on lifting restrictions over February and beyond.

It could see the 8pm closure for pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues extended to midnight over the end of January or early February.

Mr Donnelly said he wants to see the lifting of “all restrictions where possible” but it must be done in a “safe and balanced way so we don’t squander the very hard-fought gains that the country now has”.

“What people need is certainty and that’s what they’ll have in the coming days,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“Certainly, what we all want to see is a return to normal life and to ease the burden on people as quickly as possible.

“I think it’s likely that measures will come in before the end of the month and then it’s a question of what is the best and safest way to unwind the restrictions in place,” he added.

Another measure which Nphet is expected to consider is capacity limits at sporting and cultural events.

There is speculation that the 50pc capacity or 1,000 person limit for attendance at indoor events could be expanded, along with easing restrictions on outdoor gatherings such as sports matches. The limit of 100 guests at weddings is to be reviewed while it is expected that the return to the office could be phased in more slowly.

Mr Donnelly said “there’s nothing I would like more” than see the Aviva Stadium full for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign but nothing has been agreed yet.

“We’ve just got to get the balance right. What people are saying to me is, yes of course we need to move forward and we need to put Omicron behind us but don’t be foolish.

“Don’t move too quickly in a way that causes risks that we don’t need to deal with,” he added.

The legislation which requires people to wear faces coverings in settings such as shops and on public transport expires at the end of March and Mr Donnelly said it is reasonable to expect that the requirement could be removed by April.

However, he said the emergency legislation has a “sunset clause” which allow for an extension, if necessary, but he “hopes” the rules can lapse at the end of March as planned.

He added that the Government and public health officials are doing the “medium-term work” to make sure national defences are in place to respond to another variant of concern, should one arise.

Regarding the possible need for some people to get a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, he said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is consulting with expert groups from around the world to determine if additional boosters are needed.

“I’m aware for example that there are calls from some of the nursing home sectors saying that this is something that they would very much support. I think Niac have done really an excellent job and I would be very confident that they will provide me with the best advice if we do this, when to do it and for whom,” he added.

To date over 2.6 million boosters have been administered in Ireland and Mr Donnelly said he also expects the new antiviral GlaxoSmithKline drug to “be used quite soon”.

The GlaxoSmithKline pill is first such antiviral Covid-19 medication to be approved for use in the EU, while the European Medicines Agency is still assessing the Pfizer and Merck antiviral drugs.

Mr Donnelly said Covid-19 antivirals are not a “silver bullet” but medical professionals have described them as another “helpful tool” in tackling the pandemic.