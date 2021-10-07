Health Minister Stephen Donnelly promises immediate actions to curb the spiralling numbers of patients on hospital waiting lists

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is promising immediate actions to curb the spiralling numbers of patients on hospital waiting lists.

Latest projections are that an additional 504,000 patients will be added to those lists and need care between September and December.

Following a Cabinet meeting today, Mr Donnelly said at the end of August 761,000 public patients were actively waiting for some form of care on acute hospital lists.

He announced an immediate “action plan” aims to cut waiting lists.

But it will still not be possible to prevent some waiting lists for gastrointestinal scopes to examine patients who need areas such as their stomachs examined, from rising.

Between now and the end of the year the hope is the waiting list drive will see the outpatient waiting list of 652,344 reduce to 621,082 by the end of the year.

Read More

The inpatient waiting list for patients needing surgery should reduce from 75,720 to 69,822.

But the numbers waiting for gastrointestinal scopes will increase from 32,638 to 33,127 at the end of this year despite the initiative.

The plan shows how bad waiting lists have got and how difficult it will be to make major inroads.

It will rely heavily on more public patients being outsourced to private hospitals.

This is a short-term plan with a more long-term strategy promised after the Budget.

The minister said tonight: “As the threat from Covid-19 continues to recede, one of my highest priorities is tackling waiting lists. Waiting lists were bad before the pandemic, they are worse now, and we must take remedial action to ensure they don’t get any worse.

"In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cyber-attack in May of this year, most routine scheduled care had to be deferred at various stages over the past 18 months, in order to prioritise Covid and urgent time-critical care."

He said this has had an unavoidable adverse impact on waiting lists.

“This immediate-short term plan is a joint approach by the HSE, the NTPF and my Department to tackle backlogs and to stem any further growth in waiting lists by the end of this year.

"The plan has targets in areas of waiting list management, immediate capacity, improved pathways of care and improved data collection and information.”

It is one component in overall plans for tackling waiting lists, he said.

A second and more significant component is the development of a longer multi annual plan which will be overseen by a ministerial taskforce and led by his secretary general, Robert Watt.

“Targets and detailed hospital-by-hospital plans are being developed, with the intention of bringing waiting lists in line with Sláintecare maximum waiting times of 10 weeks for outpatients, 12 weeks of inpatient day case and 10 days for diagnostics, over the coming years,” he said.

It will take time to achieve these targets, he added.

He said it will receive “the same intense focus that he, his officials and the HSE had given to Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout.”