Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly did not register a property with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for three years.

Mr Donnelly said he only moved to register the property after his ministerial colleague Robert Troy caught up in controversy over his property interests.

Mr Troy resigned last week after days of revelations, one of which detailed that he also did not register a property on time with the RTB.

Read More

The Irish Times reported Mr Donnelly's property in Sandyford was due to be registered with the RTB in 2019, however, “due to an oversight”, it was only registered last week.

“The minister has a property with a long-standing tenancy,” said a spokesperson for the minister.

“That tenancy was registered and renewed with the RTB on a number of occasions (2011 and 2015) and is currently registered.

“Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been.

“The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week.

“The minister’s interests have been fully declared every year on the Dáil register of members’ interests.”

The Irish Independent previously reported a rental property owned by Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke was not registered with the RTB.

Mr Guirke has four rental properties across the country – two in Co Longford, a house in Co Meath and a property in Co Galway.

Mr Guirke said this property was managed by a letting agency that had taken on responsibility for registration with the RTB and the registration had lapsed and was not renewed due to an oversight by the letting agent.

“As soon as I became aware of this, I immediately rectified this and the property is registered again with the RTB,” he said.

“I take my responsibilities very seriously and regret that this error occurred.”

Responding to news of Mr Donnelly's unregistered tenancy, Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said: "All politicians need to take their responsibilities in declaring interests seriously.

"It is vital that the highest level of transparency exists in politics and ministers need to lead from the front."