Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends not keeping mask rules amid high case numbers as Covid regulations lapse

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was appropriate to let the Government’s pandemic powers lapse overnight, as Ireland is moving out of the “emergency” phase of the public health crisis.

Minister Donnelly has defended the Government’s decision not to reintroduce mandatory mask wearing, saying that only “serious” restrictions could limit the spread of the BA.2 variant and they are not necessary as the level of severe illness being caused by the latest Covid-19 strain is “relatively low”.

However, he said members of the public should follow the “advice” and continue to wear masks on public transport and in “crowded places” to protect vulnerable people and to put nervous individuals at ease.

“The powers that were in place were obviously very draconian powers and they were emergency powers and really what we’re doing is we’re moving from the emergency phase of Covid to a medium-term living with Covid,” he said.

“There is still public health advice around masks, however, the regulations, the legal requirements around people being fined and potentially people being arrested, it was important that we moved away from that.”

Minister Donnelly said the decision not to reintroduce mandatory mask wearing has been guided by advice from the Dr Tony Holohan and he would be happy to publish the latest advice from the CMO.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Minister Donnelly said the BA.2 strain is the “most transmissible” variant to-date and it currently accounts for roughly 95pc of all cases.

He said there are 700,000 people who are eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine nationwide and he urged them to get a booster to ease the burden on hospitals.

Mr Donnelly said there is a sense of “cautious optimism” that the current wave has peaked in Ireland as the “five-day case load” and “positivity rates” are falling.

“The indications are hopefully that we are passed the peak. What we’ve seen in some other countries when they have passed this peak is there’s been quite a rapid decline in cases and really what we’re looking to… is a decline in cases in hospitals because of the huge pressure,” he said.

As of 8am this morning there was 1,472 patients in hospital with the virus, which is down 63 on the same time yesterday.

While ICU numbers have remained relatively low by comparison with 58 people in intensive care today.

Minister Donnelly said less than half of the Covid-19 patients in hospital today have had a booster vaccine and just over half of ICU patients have been boosted.

He said he expects to see the pressure on hospitals ease as case numbers drop.

“We have to be very careful, obviously, but what we've seen previously as when cases fall the hospitalisation admission rates tend to fall about a week later and then the ICU admission rates tend to fall about a week after that,” he said.

“So, hopefully what we're going to see is an easing off of the pressure on the hospitals.”

He added that work is continuing to ramp-up the provision of elective care which has been interrupted by the current wave of the virus.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people who are aged under 55 without underlying conditions and who have symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate “for a few days” but do not need to seek a PCR or antigen test.

Mr Varadkar also said that he does not expect the seven-day isolation period for positive cases to be shortened to five days, however he said that the Government will now encourage people with symptoms to isolate instead of testing.

“The advice which we are going to emphasise more and more is that for people who are under 55 and medically well, you don’t need to get a test actually.

"What you need to do if you have symptoms is to isolate, and once your symptoms are gone in a few days, you’re free to return to normal life,” he told reporters at Dublin Zoo.

However, he said that people who are over 55 years of age or have an underlying condition who have symptoms should still get a test.