Health Minister pledges to bury ghosts of the health system’s treatment of women, calling it a ‘dark history’

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has pledged to bury the ghosts of the health system’s “dark history”, in relation to the treatment of Irish women.

Mr Donnelly officially opened a women’s health hub, including ambulatory gynaecological and menopause clinics – with a fertility clinic coming on stream – at Nenagh Hospital, Co Tipperary.

The €1.4 million hub, which aims to “improve access and wait times for gynaecological patients”, is part of a sweep of proposals aimed at improving women’s healthcare, said the minster.

"I believe, for reasons I think we all understand [about] the history of this country, in terms of women's health – particularly around reproductive health – we have a dark history,” he said.

“And we have incredible clinicians who have fought against that and fought to provide the best possible services, and continue to provide the best services.

We do not have a good history in this country when it comes to women's healthcare. And so I was determined that we would change that. “

Despite pledging to tackle decades of shortfalls in female reproductive care, Mr Donnelly appeared to dampen a statement his department made last April, which said he planned to introduce state funding for costly In-vitro-fertilisation (IVF) procedures in 2023.

Addressing Nenagh Hospital staff, Mr Donnelly said that while he would be “making the case for public funding for IVF, it's really expensive, I can't make any promises”.

He was later asked by reporters if he could assure women that the HSE home-births service in the midwest region was safe.

This was asked in light of a temporary suspension of the service following the death of a first-time home-birth mother Laura Liston, in Co Limerick on June 5.

The minister extended his “deepest sympathies” to Ms Liston’s family.

“It’s an awful tragedy, it's just heartbreaking, and I think what the HSE is doing now is the right thing,” he said.

“They have temporarily stopped the service, they’re putting in place a team with very serious expertise, to look at the protocols to look at the case and to assure themselves and therefore be able to assure women in the region that the service has everything it needs to have.”

He said any “lessons to be learnt, or recommendations in terms of changing protocols or changing models of care” will be “rolled out nationally”.

Despite the temporary suspension of the homebirth service, governed by the UL Hospitals Group, expectant mothers in the midwest seeking HSE-governed homebirths can still access services by registering with maternity hospitals outside of Limerick.

However, the University Maternity Hospital Limerick will continue to accommodate homebirth patients in the event of emergencies.

Mr Donnelly indicated there would be no reopening of emergency departments (EDs) in Clare or north Tipperary, despite acknowledging “unacceptable” levels of patient overcrowding and delays in the ED at University Hospital Limerick.

“The clinical view on this is unambiguous, and the doctors would say ‘no’.

"And the reason they would say no is because if you’ve got something seriously wrong with you, and you go into a small hospital – Nenagh has 60 beds – and that doesn't have all the specialties, and you need one of those specialties, now you're in trouble. They will then have to get you to the bigger hospital anyway, and time matters in these cases.”

As well additional beds and resources, local injury clinics will have to “take on more of the load” to alleviate pressure on the Limerick ED, he said.

Mr Donnelly said he has “directed the HSE to significantly increase the number of Emergency Medicine consultants” at UHL.

He said this as the Limerick ED is currently struggling with “only eight ED consultants and there should probably be about 16, so, they are not even close to the numbers they need”.

The minster said he has directed the HSE to fast-track these additional consultant posts which he said can normally take between “12 to 18 months”.

“What I want to see in UHL is senior decision makers on the floor, 16 hours a day, seven days a week."

The lack of a seven-days-a-week, full-time, non-emergency diagnostic service in the hospital – which staff claim can result in patients blocking beds for days while they wait for scans – is also exacerbating pressure on the hospital.

“In Limerick, and in a lot of emergency departments, if you present late on a Friday night, and you need a scan, there may be no diagnostics available to you until the Monday morning or indeed the Tuesday by the time they've cleared the backlog on the Monday.

The solution to that is run the diagnostic machines over the weekend, so that requires more resourcing again.”

Mr Donnelly said the Government was not considering a return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and public transport, despite acknowledging that the country is now “in the middle of another COVID surge” which will put further pressure on hospitals.

He said there has been a “multi-fold increase” in hospital cases, jumping from 167 to almost 700 in the last three to four weeks. However, the true number of total cases in the country is not known, “because the level of testing and tracing has been stepped back on public health advice”.

The minister appealed to those over 65 years – of which “less than half have taken the second booster” – to get the shot.

He said the government “can’t predict what’s going to come in the coming weeks and months” but that Cabinet was “not looking at moving back to things being mandatory”.

Despite this, Mr Donnelly said most people “have stopped” following the public health advice, and he appealed to the public “if you’re on public transport, or you're in an indoor crowded area, or around more susceptible people, please do wear the masks”.