Health Minister Donnelly is lobbied by colleagues on medical cards

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was among more then half-a-dozen Fianna Fáil TDs who lobbied Stephen Donnelly about the delays in widening eligibility for medical cards for over 70s earlier this year.

Mr Donnelly was contacted by a number of his own party colleagues after the plan to increase income limits for people over 70 to qualify for a medical card was delayed over the summer, according to documents released under Freedom of Information.

Under changes announced in Budget 2020, the weekly income limit for a single person over the age of 70 was to be increased by €50 to €550, and the weekly income limit for a couple was to be increased by €150 to €1,050.

This measure, which would extend medical cards to some 56,000 people over 70, was supposed to come into effect in July.

However, it was delayed over the summer with Donnelly citing budgetary pressure, because of the Covid crisis as among the reasons for the delay. It eventually came into effect at the start of November.

McGrath, who is the minister responsible for sanctioning extra public spending, was one of two Fianna Fáil Cabinet ministers, who contacted Donnelly on the issue.

Mr McGrath’s constituency office wrote to Donnelly on July 14, asking if it was “possible to get clarification on raising the income limit for people over 70”.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien wrote to Mr Donnelly on August 10, seeking an update on the matter, and he wrote again on September 1 to point out that the legislation to increase the income limit had been enacted but not commenced. “I would be grateful for an update as to when this will be commenced,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TDs James Browne, Willie O’Dea, Christopher O’Sullivan, Michael Moynihan, James Lawless and Aindrias Moynihan also wrote to Mr Donnelly about the issue, seeking clarity on when the increase would go ahead on behalf of constituents who had contacted them.

Online Editors