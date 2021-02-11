Health Minister claims critical mass of population can be vaccinated by September

It is still possible to have a critical mass of the adult population vaccinated against Covid-19 by September, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today.

But it is dependent on the element of supply, Mr Donnelly told the Dáil.

He has come under sustained attack for suggesting most of the adult population could be vaccinated by the end of the summer, which was perceived as a pledge.

But the aim was immediately thrown into chaos when AstraZeneca announced last month it would not be meeting contractual obligations with the EU on the supply of the Oxford vaccine.

Asked today about the Autumn target by Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, the Minister for Health replied: “With regard to September, can I caveat it again, as I've tried to do many, many times by saying it's all highly provisional.

“It got construed publicly as making promises,” he said. “These are not promises.

“But I can say that, based on the highly conditional forecast we have, it would still be possible to meet the September date.

“But again, it is highly, highly dependent on supply.”

Mr Donnelly said 272,000 vaccines had been received into the country to last Sunday, including not only the AstraZeneca jab, but also those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The later two required careful storage and transport. “You can’t have a GP put them in the back of the car and drive them up the hills of Tipperary or Wicklow,” he said.

He acknowledged there had been a recommendation against the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the over-65s, with Mr Kelly suggestingmany older people living in remote areas would be best receiving the vaccine in their own homes, including cate homes.

Mr Donnelly noted new field data was expected to be published on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the elderly, and if its efficacy was shown to be higher than currently thought, the Irish health service would be prepared to update its approach.

The validated data they had showed the AstraZeneca jab showed an efficacy of 58-59pc, but other research may be higher, he said. “Certainly my view is we have to keep all of that under review. And if we find out that the effectiveness changes, or is updated based on more information, I think we absolutely have to update the delivery plan accordingly.”

He agreed with Mr Kelly that GPs should drop down an age cohort if they found they had extra vaccine left in an open vial, rather than let it go to waste within a few hours.

Government policy was not to allow unused vaccine, so if 16 out of the typical 20 doses in a vial were administered to the over-85s and there were none other in the catchment, then their administration to younger people in their eighties would be appropriate.

TDs raised the need to prioritise kidney patients and people with cystic fibrosis, with a number saying their were ‘inundated’ with queries from others as to when they would qualify for a vaccine.

Mr Donnelly said detailed work was being carried out by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, on people with underlying conditions who are at “very high risk,” and he hoped to be able to report back to the House next week on the matter.

A total of 34 vaccination centres were intended, with the national list being worked on the HSE. It was hoped to have these ready by mid-March for use in respect of large volumes of people in the second quarter of this year, he said.

