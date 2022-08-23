Health chiefs hope to have a new €90m expansion of one of Ireland's most overcrowded hospitals ready by 2024

Health chiefs hope to have a new €90m expansion of University Hospital Limerick (UHL), one of Ireland's most overcrowded hospitals, ready by 2024.

Construction on the new 96 bed block is expected to get underway from October with the strategic expansion ready for commissioning within two years.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted he also wanted to see progress on Cork's proposed new elective hospital.

"I just think the (Cork) elective hospital is extremely important and I’m very determined, and the Government is, that we really deliver on in a timely manner, and we have made this clear at Government level," Mr Martin said.

"It has to go through particular Government spending code processes and so on like that, but it’s extremely important, and could be a great example, along with Galway, and then Limerick, in terms of really improving the efficiency of health into the future."

A key aim of the Cork elective hospital project is to ease pressure on Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Limerick project will cost €90m with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirming that a €4.5m allocation has already been included in this year's capital budget.

Main contractors Sisk hope to commence construction within six weeks and the project is scheduled to be completed by early autumn 2024.

When completed, the new block is expected to dramatically ease pressure on the mid-west hospital.

It will comprise 96 beds over a high-tech four storey block.

The facility will serve as an inpatient expansion close to the existing emergency department and renal treatment centre.

While UHL benefited from a new emergency department, the hospital has consistently topped overcrowding lists for the past five years.

It has consistently, with Cork University Hospital (CUH), been at the top of the trolley watch figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Limerick politicians have been demanding an increase in bed capacity at UHL after warning that overcrowding was entirely linked to a lack of inpatient beds at the facility.

Two years ago, UHL received a new 60 bed extension.

The new expansion aims to substantially ease the hospital's overcrowding.