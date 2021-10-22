Heading out this Bank Holiday? Here’s what the reopening of pubs and nightclubs looks like

Nightclubs and pubs are set to ease further restrictions today under Ireland’s reopening plan.

The return has been long-awaited by thousands of people who have not celebrated a social life in 19 months, so grab those dancing shoes and find out what your night on the tiles looks like tonight.

According to the Fáilte Ireland guidelines, here is what the easing of restrictions means for pubs

From this evening pre-pandemic serving hours will resume for all pubs and nightclubs. This means pubs will no longer be required to have their premises empty by 11.30pm, while nightclubs will be permitted to stay open until 2am or later depending on their licence.

Businesses should check photo ID when checking Proof of Immunity. There are some limited circumstances when this may not be necessary e.g. where a person is well-known to the business. Unaccompanied minors are required to present Proof of Immunity.

Employees should follow Government Public Health advice during the Meet, Greet and Seat process for customers.

Covid-19 Contact Tracing is required and customer details will be taking from at least one member of a group upon arrival.

Multiple table bookings are allowed subject to the application of other existing infection prevention control measures for the safe operation of food and beverage services.

A maximum of 15 people including no more than 10 adults may be seated at a table.

It is recommended that dancing or intermingling between tables should not take place.

Face coverings (staff) - Under current legislation, management and employees in customer facing roles, who engage in or carry out work relating to the preparation of, or service of, food or beverages for consumption on the premises must wear a face covering. Management must ensure that employees comply with this regulation.

Face coverings (customers) - Government Public Health advice states that face covering/ masks must be worn by customers when arriving to and leaving their table in the bar

Capacity - In a controlled environment, such as pubs, bars and gastropubs, physical distancing of at least 1 metre* is considered best practice.

Queuing at including at the bar – Customers can avail of both table service and service from a food service counter. Any area where customers or employees queue should be clearly marked for appropriate physical distancing. This includes tills, stairs, elevator lobbies, public areas, drop off areas, etc.

Music performance and entertainment is now allowed, however, it should be on a seated basis only.

Government Public Health advice is that table service is the safest style of service. Public Health advice is to minimise customer movement and overcrowding within bar counter areas. Some pre-Covid-19 service offerings and queueing systems may have the potential to cause a risk of transmission of Covid-19. In situations where a business does not have the facility or capacity to allow customers to queue safely or cannot adhere to any of the outlined requirements, table service should be used.

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings are permitted where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18).

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, organised indoor events / mass gatherings are not permitted.

And here are the Fáilte Ireland guidelines for easing of restrictions in nightclubs