STRONG LEADERSHIP: John Hume, who helped bring about peace in the North, on a rooftop overlooking the Catholic Bogside neighbourhood of Derry in 1970. Picture: Leif Skoogfors/Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume following his passing.

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheal Martin regarded Mr Hume as a "great hero and a true peace maker".

Mr Martin said: “Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart."

Mr Martin said Mr Hume "kept hope alive" during paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife.

He continued: "With patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

“While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people’s work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume?

"He didn’t just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peace maker on this island meant being a risk taker.

“John Hume’s life was one of towering achievement. His vision was realised and while illness took away his voice, his presence remains all around us on this island in the form of political stability and he has left us a powerful legacy of peace and reconciliation.

“Such achievement of course meant much sacrifice – a sacrifice shared by his wife Pat and his family but they knew it was for the greater good."

Mr Martin extended his sympathies to Mr Hume's wife Pat and his five children Aine, Therese, John jnr, Aidan, and Mo, adding: "Their grief will be great but they can take pride in the knowledge that they have shared their life with one of the greatest Irish people that ever lived. All people on this island will give thanks for his life.”

Former Taoiseach John Bruton described Mr Hume as " the pivotal figure of the twentieth century in the development of thinking about Ireland’s future."

"He reframed the problem from being one about who held sovereignty over land, to being one about people, and how they related to one another," he said.

"Thus reframed, the issue became one to which violence and coercion became completely irrelevant. This was the intellectual basis of the peace process.

"The issue was no longer one about winning or losing, but about sharing or choosing not to share.

"In practical terms, he won the argument. That is why we have peace today."

âI never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping peopleâ.



Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.



Thank you, John. pic.twitter.com/0yO5KWaTv7 — Social Democratic and Labour Party (@SDLPlive) August 3, 2020

The Social Democratic and Labour Party paid tribute to Mr Hume on social media this morning, writing: "I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people’.

"Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.

"Thank you, John."

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in Number 10 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, said Mr Hume was a "political titan".

“John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past," he said.

“His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen.

“Beyond that, he was a remarkable combination of an open mind to the world and practical politics.

“In any place, in any party, anywhere, he would have stood tall. It was good fortune that he was born on the island of Ireland.

“I was fortunate to work with John on the Good Friday Agreement but also to get to know him years before.

“He influenced my politics in many ways, but his belief in working through differences to find compromise will stay with me forever. My thoughts are with Patricia and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Hume (83) passed away in the early hours of the morning following a short illness.

In a statement, Mr Hume’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry.

“The care they have shown John in the last months of his life has been exceptional.”

They added: “John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family.

“It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: we shall overcome.”

Online Editors