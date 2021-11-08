‘He wasn’t a man, he was a monster’ – daughter of late Irish rugby player Davy Tweed reveals sexual abuse

David Tweed died in a road crash near Dunseverick, Co Antrim. He has been branded as a "bully and a monster" by victims of his sexual abuse. Photo credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Vicky Tweed 26, the daughter of former unionist politician and Irish rugby star Davy Tweed told the Sunday World: 'I'm glad he's dead, I actually celebrated death with friends. He cant harm any more wee girls.' (Pic: Sunday World)

Victoria Tweed - the second youngest of Irish rugby player Davy Tweed's four children - waived her right to anonymity this week after her father was killed in a motorbike crash to speak about her childhood of hell.

"Davy Tweed wasn't a man. He was a monster and it's time everyone knew," she said.

"People say he was a great rugby player and brilliant unionist politician.

"But to me, he was the dark shadow who entered my bedroom every night to abuse me.

"To think he attended my birth and held me in his arms knowing that at some stage in the future he was going to abuse me, is sickening," said mum-of-two Victoria (26).

She added: "But it's over now. He can't hurt me or anyone else ever again."

Victoria, who didn't attend her father's funeral on Monday, said she was happy when she heard that he had been killed.

Victoria is one of a number of young women who have said they were abused by Tweed while they were children.

They decided to speak out in reaction to recent plaudits praising Tweed (61) as a hero.

Extensive investigations into the secret life of the former rugby star this week revealed he wasn't the man he liked to portray.

In reality, the 6ft 6in man was a violent thug, a religious bigot and an intimidating bully who abused young girls.

And as a way of keeping his victims in check, he liked to boast of his close ties with senior UVF figures.

David Tweed died in a road crash near Dunseverick, Co Antrim. He has been branded as a "bully and a monster" by victims of his sexual abuse. Photo credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Victoria Tweed has spoken about the relentless torture she endured as a child.

She said: "My first memory of being abused by Davy Tweed was when I was about six. It affected my childhood, but I managed to block a lot of it out.

"The person who was supposed to be my protector was coming into my bedroom every night to abuse me.

"It was when I was having my own baby I began to get flashbacks about what happened.

"I went to the police and made a statement, but I didn't feel strong enough to go through a court case.

"I grew up and moved away and that helped me. But I always knew I wanted to speak out for the sake of others," she said.

"People try to make out Davy Tweed was a great man - a great rugby man and a great unionist politician - but he wasn't. He was a paedophile.

"When he was in prison, I applied to visit him. I wanted to question him," said Victoria.

"But he turned down my request," she added.

Another young woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was an eight-year-old primary school girl when the rugby star subjected her to a horrendous sexual assault.

But when the victim was a 17-year-old teenager, she found the courage to face Tweed down.

"Tweed came towards me, but I just told him to 'Eff off!'

"He wanted to give me a lift home, but I refused. Then he tried to humiliate me by throwing money at me.

"Tweed rolled cash notes into a ball and threw it at me. He smirked and said, 'thanks for your services'."

Davy Tweed then warned the terrified teenager he would arrange for Protestant paramilitaries kill her if she told anyone.

Later that day as he drove back to Ballymoney, Tweed was injured in a serious car crash.

Now a mature woman with a family of her own, the survivor told of the happiness she experienced when she heard Tweed had died.

"I'm not normally like that, but I was really glad. Davy Tweed would never again be in a position to hurt another child.

"He was a stinking paedophile and now everyone knows it. The world is a better place now to be rid of this dreadful human being," she said.

In 2009, Tweed, who lived on the family farm outside Dunloy, was charged with 10 sex offences against two young girls. He was acquitted.

On November 28 2012, Tweed was convicted on a string of child sex offences and sent to jail for eight years. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife Margaret.

But following an appeal four years later, his conviction was quashed on a technicality and he was released. He never pursued a compensation claim for the years he spent behind bars.