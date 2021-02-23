‘He was the light of my life’ – Noah Donohoe’s mother Fiona in emotional TV interview about son’s disappearance and death

It is eight months since 14-year-old Noah Donohoe’s body was found six days after he had gone missing.

Noah’s mother Fiona says the boy from Belfast was “the light of her life” and that she has not given up in her quest for answers around what happened to her son and the subsequent search for him.

Speaking with Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM, a deeply emotional Fiona said she had “many issues” with the police search and the fact it took so long to locate her son’s body.

“I have so many issues over the search and the police strategy and how it took six days. Noah went into a dark storm drain and he was afraid of the dark. It was pitch black,” she said.

Police told Fiona that Noah went 950 metres into the storm drain and Fiona says she believes he “may have thought there was another way out”.

"He was found 20 metres from another manhole yet it took six days. I have questions to the police about why it took six days, what was their strategy,” Fiona said.

Noah’s body was found naked in a storm drain, 950m from where his bike and clothing were found.

Read More

“As a parent, I had that feeling and something I felt just wasn’t right,” Fiona said.

She said because of how close she and Noah were, and due to the understanding they had, when he didn’t phone at their agreed time she knew something was wrong.

“I didn’t want to phone the police because I knew if I did that I was making it real that something wasn’t right,” she said.

The search then began for Noah when she did contact the police, with huge numbers of the public turning out to help the family find the missing boy.

His bike was found in a cul-de-sac 24 hours after the search began and two witnesses came forward to say they had seen a child cycling naked, “but thought it was a Father’s Day prank”, Noah’s aunt Niamh said.

The Noah Donohoe Foundation was set up to honour the “enthusiastic” teen who played the guitar and the cello, as well as loving basketball and rugby.

Fiona said the parents who help run the foundation “have stepped into her shoes” and have been an enormous help to her in the last eight months. She also said they “would not let go” in their search for answers as to what happened to Noah.

Expand Close Noah Donohoe. Photo: Independent.ie. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Noah Donohoe. Photo: Independent.ie.

The charitable foundation has the aim of “helping children realise the potential that Noah would have realised”.

Fiona said she is taking it “day by day and sometimes moment by moment” in her battle with grief, adding: “Because of my sister and my family, and public support, it keeps me going. You can only keep going in this.

“He was the light of my life. He was so humorous. He used to do voice-overs and voices, and he would just absolutely crack me up. If I was telling him off, he would be able to turn it around so quickly and you would just have to laugh. He had such a way with words and an enthusiasm for life.

“Thank God for Niamh because otherwise I would be completely lost. We did everything together. He could fit 25 hours in a day, he was just that type of person...the amount of time we had together when he wasn’t doing his sport or music.

“I miss him so much because of his hugs and his love. I know he is protecting me and guiding me. I feel him constantly but it is just hard to not physically be able to give him a hug.

“I was able to give him a hug as usual and tell him I loved him and I am so grateful for that because I never knew I was not going to see him again and to have that as our final thing gives me some comfort.”

Fiona thanked Noah’s school, St Malachy’s, for a gesture that meant a lot to her after her son’s death.

“The most touching thing was his school, St Malachy’s, allowed us to take Noah back to the school on the day of his funeral as he would never return again. The amount of people outside the school and the boys giving the guard of honour...the fact I was able to bring him back there means so much to me,” she said.

Noah’s family have called for a proper investigation into his disappearance and death, with his aunt Niamh telling the Irish Independent that the family want the Irish Government to “bring pressure” on the PSNI that they as a family can’t.

Read More

Online Editors