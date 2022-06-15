‘He was pounding the podium’ - Ryan Tubridy says he was ‘taken aback’ by Michael D’s housing speech

Ryan Tubridy has said he was “taken aback” by President Michael D Higgins’ attack on the Government’s housing policy, which he said was “ferocious and passionate” and “got a phenomenal reaction from the crowd”.

Tubridy also attended the opening of a new supported residence facility for young adults emerging from homelessness in Kildare, where the President labelled the housing crisis as a “disaster” describing it as “a great, great failure.”

Speaking on his radio show this morning on RTÉ, the host said the President was a “man on a mission” who wanted to voice his opinion on the situation.

Tubridy said President Higgins spoke “vibrantly” and “movingly” at the event.

“I say movingly in an apolitical sense because he moved people emotionally in both directions. He attacked really the housing policy and he talked about it with a passion and a ferocity I would say,” Tubridy told listeners.

“I was sitting off stage watching it and I found myself quite taken aback by the level of intensity with regard to how he delivered the speech, how he was pounding the podium. This was a man on a mission who wanted to get his opinion out there fast and furiously.

“It reminded me almost as if he was campaigning for the office of president for the first time. It was that sense of where he was coming from, and look are you surprised of where he’s coming from?

“Look at his political career, of course you shouldn’t be surprised. Read the small print – it's Michael D Higgins who is now president and he’s had a couple of years to ruminate in the course of the pandemic and it’s all come to pass, like us all he’s coming out saying ‘this is how I feel’.”

Tubridy said parts of President Higgins’ speech received a “phenomenal reaction” from the crowd at the event.

“President Higgins launched into his thoughts on the housing crisis. In fact, at one point - and I caught this on my own phone, would you believe – he said, look I’m 81 years old and I hear people talk about people my age saying ‘we’ll put you in here’ like in a home,” he said.

“He said people talk about old people like they’re packages. That was more of the speech that got a phenomenal reaction from the crowd, it was a remarkable event.

“It gave me, personally, an insight into the President’s thoughts as we had lunch together. He is a man who has a lot to say. He was in fine form, devilish humour and I was not remotely surprised to see the reaction to that speech. It was truly fascinating.”