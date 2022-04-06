‘He said I know I am going to the light’ – Former RTÉ journalist Una O’Hagan on death of her husband Colm Keane

Colm Keane, who has died aged 70, with his wife, former RTÉ news presenter Una O’Hagan. Picture by David Conachy

Former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan has said she and her late husband Colm Keane had a “wonderful, sounding board kind of relationship”.

Cork man Colm Keane, who also worked in RTÉ for many years and was best-known for his award-winning documentaries, passed away in January aged 70.

He and Ms O’Hagan met in the RTÉ canteen and his wife said she was struck by his “endless curiosity and enthusiasm”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show, she said Colm Keane’s former boss described him as a “force of nature”.

“And he was. He was endlessly curious about people,” she said.

“He loved letting other people tell their stories and he always thought the best pictures were on radio… He had great curiosity about everything.”

Colm Keane was a great innovator according to his wife, who said one of his best ideas was to send the journalist and playwright Nell McCafferty to the 1990 World Cup in Italy to set the scene for radio audiences.

She said they shared a relationship where they would come home at the end of the day and talk endlessly.

“That’s the thing I miss most because every now and then I think ‘I must tell Colm that’,” she said.

“We were together for 36 years and over the years I’ve watched people in couples in pubs and restaurants and they sit there, and they don’t say a word to each other and I’m thinking ‘what are they there for.

“Whereas we just never stopped talking.”

Ms O’Hagan said she and Mr Keane had a “great exchange of ideas”, even though “he wasn’t always the easiest to work with” because when Colm Keane had an idea “he ran with it”.

“He was unmoving, I’d say, ‘God you’re very hard to work with Colm’ and he’d say, ‘that’s not what Burt Bacharach said’.

“When Burt Bacharach had done an interview with him, he had signed his CD saying, ‘great to work with you Colm’, so this was always a comeback. I could never get around it,” she said.

On Christmas Day 2007 the couple’s 20-year-old son Sean passed away, two and half years after he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Ms O’Hagan said Sean “took after his dad” and over his gravestone a Latin inscription says, “bright shining star”.

“It was the simple times that we enjoyed. That kind of mundane family life. That was the best time,” she said.

She said her son’s death shattered both parents “separately and together”.

“It’s very difficult in that situation when something is so deep, to actually come back together and that took a lot of time,” she added.

Ms O’Hagan said since Colm passed away some people have been apprehensive about asking her how she is, but it is the right question to ask she explained.

She said it gives the bereaved person the chance to talk about their loved one if they wish and Irish people are good at dealing with death.

“We’re open about death and we’re very good at the ritual of death. We don’t hide away from it,” she said.

“I try and put people ay their ease. I don’t have any difficulty talking about Colm. I might get a bit weepy which might make people a bit uncomfortable but that’s the way it is.”

Mr Keane had researched near-death experiences extensively throughout his career and Ms O’Hagan said this gave him great solace before he passed away, adding: “He said ‘I know where I’m going. I know I am going to the light’.”