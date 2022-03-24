‘He left a legacy of compassion and doing right by humankind’ – funeral of Pierre Zakrzewski to take place next week

Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine the day before he was killed.

The funeral of Pierre Zakrzewski, Irish photojournalist killed in Ukraine on March 14, will take place next week.

Pierre Zakrzewski (55) was born in Paris to a French mother and a Polish father and was the second eldest of six children.

Mr Zakrzewski’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

He Zakrzewski was killed on March 14 by Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

Last week, Mr Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle travelled to Poland to link up with some of Pierre’s family there and to assist with the repatriation effort.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie said Mr Zakrzewski is missed “beyond words” by his wife Michelle.

The notice read: “Beloved son of Marie-Ange and the late Andrzej. Adored brother of sisters Zosia and Karola and brothers Stas, Greg and Nick.”

It said Mr Zakrzewski brought “so much to us and gave it all to bring stories to the world. He left a legacy of compassion and doing right by humankind”.

Mr Zakrzewski brought nothing but “fun, joy and laughter” to his family and especially his nieces and nephews.

“Uncle of Clara, Lucie, Louise, Zoe, Juliette, Jake, Lola, Florence, Anna, Braedyn and Grayson, to whom he gave so much time and brought nothing but fun, joy and laughter. Hugely missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, by his dear friends, his colleagues worldwide and extended family in Ireland, France, Poland and the UK.”

The notice concluded: “Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the International Committee of The Red Cross.”

Mr Zakrzewski grew up in the Leopardstown area of Dublin and attended school in St Conleth’s College. He later studied at UCD and Ballyfermot College of Further Education.

He lived in London for the last 15 years with his wife Michelle, who worked as a journalist for the BBC.

Mr Zakrzewski’s employers, Fox and Sky News, had been working with Irish, French and Polish officials to fly him back to Ireland.