‘He is more love than hate’ – Micheál Martin dismisses Arlene Foster’s ‘Biden hates UK’ claim as wrong

US President Joe Biden with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, on Wednesday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described Arlene Foster’s comment that US President Joe Biden “hates the UK” as “wrong”.

Mr Biden’s visit marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the US President met with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak when he landed in Belfast on Tuesday and also held a meeting with him on Wednesday in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to GB News, Ms Foster, the former first minister of Northern Ireland said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that [hating the UK].

“I just think the fact he’s coming here won’t put any pressure on the DUP, quite the reverse actually because he’s seen by so many people as just simply pro-republican and pro-nationalist,” she said.

Ms Foster said Biden has “no standing” with the DUP, however, leader Jeffrey Donaldson told the media the President’s words were “measured” and welcomed Mr Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

5’He The Tánaiste said Ms Foster’s comment was “misplaced” and that he would refute it.

“I was very surprised by that comment, the one word that you do not associate with Joe Biden is the word hate,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He is the opposite of that, he always speaks about the dignity of every human. He is more love than hate - by a country mile.

“I think that was a wrong comment by Arlene and in fact he often references his British heritage as well in terms of his grand uncle being involved in the British navy and I think he gave a personal anecdote about that.

“I think that was misplaced, he’s not that type of person. People make comments, and I would just have to say that I would refute it.”

Mr Martin said Biden has worked collaboratively with the UK government on a number of issues.

“I don’t have any sense having met with Joe Biden on quite a number of occasions now that he hates anybody,” he said.

“And in fact, if you look at his diplomacy over the last while particularly in the context of Ukraine. I mean he’s worked strongly with the UK government on global issues – particularly in respect of climate change.

“And likewise in terms of the geopolitical challenges that we’re facing in terms of the war in Ukraine and then on Northern Ireland – it's positivity all the way.”

Mr Martin added that President Biden’s historic visit to Ireland makes for a “very special” week.

“It captures that very special relationship with this president and indeed with the American people in terms of a shared past and in many ways it’s a tribute to the legacy of that past,” he said.

“It’s also a tribute to the rich possibility of the future, which I think he did focus on very significantly.

“He did focus a lot over the last number days on values and then issue of peace. 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement – he was very clear on that in terms of his own personal investment in that as a politician.”

Speaking this morning, former Taoiseach and Mayo man Enda Kenny said Mr Biden always gave “real time” to Ireland.

Mr Kenny said Biden’s visit is a historic visit and one of “endless opportunity”.

“He is a man deeply proud of his faith and deeply proud of his heritage and has paid tribute to that during his visit here,” he told RTÉ.

“I hope that, as a Mayo man myself, that by the time he gets to the Moy River and St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina this evening that they will give him one almighty welcome.

“This is the longest presidential visit to the island of Ireland ever.”