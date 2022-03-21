‘He got an awful slagging’ – Micheál Martin recalls the reaction when his son’s photo went viral

Family values: An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and his wife Mary with their son, Nemo Rangers captain Micheal Aodh Martin, and the cup after the 2020 Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Micheál Martin casts his vote during the General Election with son Micheal Aodh, wife Mary and daughter Aoibhe (Photograph: PA)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told how his son "got an awful slagging” and “dove for cover” after a picture of him back in 2018 went viral for his good looks.

The dashing Cork footballer was pictured at a polling station with his family, beside dad Micheál, with many on social media captivated by his good looks.

In a candid interview yesterday the Taoiseach admitted his eldest “got an awful slagging” for it.

Speaking with Doireann Garrihy on the Laughs of Your Life podcast Mr Martin said of the reaction: “(He got) an awful slagging from the teammates at the time. I think it took off because the marriage equality issue was taking off and my assistant came to the polling booth and just took an innocent enough snap and posted it and it went viral.

“He was gone off for the weekend. So, I think he dove for cover in Kerry.”

Mr Martin said just by being from Cork, “you’re born with a sense of humour” but “if you have any notions, they’ll take you down to size”.

Born in a family of five children, the Taoiseach – who has a twin brother named Padraig – said the children were raised on stories of his father’s boxing exploits and his close relationship with the legendary Cork hurler Christy Ring.

He said the house was full of humour and growing up he remembers being “laughed at” for his “lack of” prowess on the hurling field.

“My mother always said I was the person to compromise and didn’t like conflict or fighting or rowing,” he said.

Mr Martin said on one occasion he attempted to break up a fight between his friends and another group of college students by saying: “Lads, is life worth all this?”

This intervention backfired, however, and it became a running joke with his friends regularly quoting “is life worth all this” back to him.

“It wasn’t regarded as the most intelligent or insightful intervention,” he said.

His life in the public eye is something that Mr Martin said his children have grown up with, but he has warned his family to be careful of social media and to “get off Twitter” on occasion.

In March 2004 Mr Martin led the introduction of the Smoking Ban while serving at health minister.

Prior to its introduction, he said he took officials from his department on an unusual “pub crawl” in New York City where the ban was already in place.

“We went to New York, and I started doing the pubs. So, I talked a Tipperary young lad behind [the bar] and said, ‘how did the smoking ban go here?’ ‘First month was difficult,’ he said, ‘it’s been a dream ever since’."

Mr Martin said he “had the last laugh” because fears that the smoking bans would hurt the pub trade were ultimately proved wrong.

Last year Micheál Martin spoke openly about the tragic loss of his two children Ruairí, who died when he was five weeks old, and Léana who died when she was seven.

Speaking during the podcast interview he said: “There are times when you lose someone, and we lost Ruairí and Léana, you actually think you will never laugh again.”

“I remember when Ruairí died, it was a cot death, and I always remember we got lots of supportive comments and callers and people writing to us.

“I remember one morning reading a letter from a teacher who had gone through something similar, and I say this in case there is anybody listening in a similar situation, at the end of the letter was, ‘don’t worry you will smile again’.

“It seemed an odd thing to read and it’s something I didn’t believe when I read it, but it’s true.

“You do learn to smile again and you will smile again, but at that time you have no sense that you ever will”.