exclusive ‘He dismissed the violence and those involved as a sideshow’ – Emmy-nominated producer Trevor Birney’s new book on Sean Quinn

RTÉ’s explosive three-part Quinn Country detailed the rise and fall of Seán Quinn and his business empire. Emmy-nominated producer, director and journalist Trevor Birney has written a book that was kept under wraps until the final episode was broadcast. This is an exclusive extract outlining conversations Birney had with Quinn in 2018 and the events leading up to his ultimate downfall

During the conversations Quinn explained how in his view the State had robbed him of his company and his executives had stabbed him in the back Expand
It was in late 2018, two-and-a-half years after he left the company, that I first met Seán Quinn at his home on the Border. The journalist Rodney Edwards introduced us.

The house was impressive, although the pool no longer had any water in it, a window pane in the main living room was shattered and wallpaper had come free of the wall.

