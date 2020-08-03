STRONG LEADERSHIP: John Hume, who helped bring about peace in the North, on a rooftop overlooking the Catholic Bogside neighbourhood of Derry in 1970. Picture: Leif Skoogfors/Getty Images

SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has been described as a "great hero and true peace maker" in tributes paid to him this morning.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, former prime minister Tony Blair, President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are among a number of political figures who have extended their condolences to the Hume family.

President Higgins said Mr Hume "transformed and remodelled" politics in Ireland and the underwent the search for peace "with a personal bravery and leadership, and with a personal bravery and leadership informed by a steadfast belief in the principles and values of genuine democracy."

"Mar Uachtaran na hEireann, as President of Ireland, may I say how deeply grateful we all should be that we had such a person as John Hume to create a light of hope in the most difficult of times," he said.

"It was Seamus Mallon, that other great statesman and courageous peace seeker and builder, who observed: 'Inside was a man who had something big to do. There is a greatness about his political life in what he did and what he helped to do. I would put him in the same breath as Parnell and Daniel O' Connell.'

"We are grieving in this difficult year 2020 for two great apostles and seekers of peace.

"Whatever the loss to all on this island, to his family his loss is greatest. To his wife Pat, his children, and all those who loved him, Sabina and I send our deepest sympathy."

Expand Close Instrumental in peace process in the North: John Hume / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Instrumental in peace process in the North: John Hume

Taoiseach Micheál Martin regarded Mr Hume as a "great hero and a true peace maker".

Mr Martin said: “Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart."

Mr Martin said Mr Hume "kept hope alive" during paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next A life in pictures: John Hume Close John Hume. PA Photo: Paul Faith John Hume and his wife Pat on their wedding day in 1960 John Hume at a civil rights protest in Derry in 1971. Albert Reynolds, Gerry Adams and John Hume celebrate the IRA ceasefire at Government buildings. 6/9/1994 WISDOM: John Hume with a young Bertie Ahern From left, Gerry Adams, Albert Reynolds and John Hume in 1994 after the announcement of the first IRA ceasefire Bishop Daly pictured with John Hume and Charles Haughey Photo: NPA/Independent collection Nelson Mandela with John Hume at the South African Embassy in Dublin in 2000 Former US President Bill Clinton with John Hume and his wife Pat as they walk along Peace Bridge in Derry city PA John Hume PA Charisma: John Hume was blessed with a tender heart and tough mind. John Hume receiving the Nobel Peace Prize Peter Robinson, Martin McGuinness, Bill Clinton and John Hume pictured in 2010 Picture: Pacemaker / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Hume. PA Photo: Paul Faith

Read More

He continued: "With patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

“While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people’s work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume?

"He didn’t just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peace maker on this island meant being a risk taker.

“John Hume’s life was one of towering achievement. His vision was realised and while illness took away his voice, his presence remains all around us on this island in the form of political stability and he has left us a powerful legacy of peace and reconciliation.

“Such achievement of course meant much sacrifice – a sacrifice shared by his wife Pat and his family but they knew it was for the greater good."

Expand Close John Hume receiving the Nobel Peace Prize / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Hume receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

Mr Martin extended his sympathies to Mr Hume's wife Pat and his five children Aine, Therese, John jnr, Aidan, and Mo, adding: "Their grief will be great but they can take pride in the knowledge that they have shared their life with one of the greatest Irish people that ever lived. All people on this island will give thanks for his life.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Hume has left a "legacy of peace, progress and stability."

“His unique ability to bring people together, to embrace and respect each other’s differences without being consumed by them, made him one of the most transformational figures to ever live north or south of the border," Mr Varadkar said.

Today, we mourn the passing of one of Irelandâs greatest ever sons. He ranks alongside OâConnell and Parnell in the pantheon of Irelandâs great leaders. He was a patriot, a peacemaker, a democrat, and a great great Derryman. RIP John Hume. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 3, 2020

“He leaves behind a legendary legacy of peace, progress and stability. His hard work and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Pat and five children."

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has expressed a "deep sense of personal loss."

"Over the many years of private conversation I got to know John well and we came to trust and respect each other’s opinions, and to accept that our common objective was to end conflict on the island of Ireland and create the conditions for a lasting peace with justice," he said.

Expand Close John Hume and Gerry Adams / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Hume and Gerry Adams

"John was very down to earth and easy to talk to. Our conversations were never combative. He listened attentively to my opinions while ably arguing his own views when we disagreed. I have many happy memories of my engagements with John.

"The Good Friday Agreement in 1998, 12 years after we first met, was a landmark moment for both of us.

"But one of my favourite memories is of John and I standing in the White House during St Patrick’s Day celebrations in March 1995 singing the ‘Town I Loved So Well’ to an appreciative and much bemused Irish American audience.

"John’s contribution to Irish politics cannot be underestimated. When others talked endlessly about peace, John grasped the challenge and helped make peace happen."

Former Taoiseach John Bruton described Mr Hume as "the pivotal figure of the twentieth century in the development of thinking about Ireland’s future."

"He reframed the problem from being one about who held sovereignty over land, to being one about people, and how they related to one another," he said.

"Thus reframed, the issue became one to which violence and coercion became completely irrelevant. This was the intellectual basis of the peace process.

"The issue was no longer one about winning or losing, but about sharing or choosing not to share.

"In practical terms, he won the argument. That is why we have peace today."

The Social Democratic and Labour Party paid tribute to Mr Hume on social media this morning, writing: "I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people’.

âI never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping peopleâ.



Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.



Thank you, John. pic.twitter.com/0yO5KWaTv7 — Social Democratic and Labour Party (@SDLPlive) August 3, 2020

"Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.

"Thank you, John."

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in Number 10 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, said Mr Hume was a "political titan".

“John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past," he said.

“His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen.

“Beyond that, he was a remarkable combination of an open mind to the world and practical politics.

“In any place, in any party, anywhere, he would have stood tall. It was good fortune that he was born on the island of Ireland.

“I was fortunate to work with John on the Good Friday Agreement but also to get to know him years before.

“He influenced my politics in many ways, but his belief in working through differences to find compromise will stay with me forever. My thoughts are with Patricia and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Expand Close WISDOM: John Hume with a young Bertie Ahern / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp WISDOM: John Hume with a young Bertie Ahern

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said Mr Hume was a "champion of peace" whose passing will be mourned in "all communities across Ireland and beyond our seas.

He added: "John Hume’s legacy is a proud one and I truly believe his name will stand tall in our history alongside giants like Parnell and O’Connell.

"Successive Taoisigh recognised John as the voice of sane and sensible constitutional nationalism in Northern Ireland. He gave a high example in public service and he was shrewd and astute politician, who played a distinguished role in making peace in Ireland and in shaping the Good Friday Agreement."

Democratic Unionist Party Leader Arlene Foster said Mr Hume left a "unique mark" in the House of Commons.

Sincere condolences to Pat & the wider Hume family. A giant in Irish nationalism, John left his unique mark in the House of Commons, Brussels & Washington. In our darkest days he recognised that violence was the wrong path & worked steadfastly to promote democratic politics. pic.twitter.com/Ctkdfxa4Au — Arlene Foster #WeâllMeetAgain (@DUPleader) August 3, 2020

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed her condolences to Mr Hume's family on behalf of her party.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned this morning of the passing of John Hume.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of Sinn Féin, I want to extend my sincerest and deepest condolences to John's wife Pat, to their children, to their wider family, to John's wide circle of friends and to his colleagues in the SDLP," she said.

"John leaves a lasting legacy and the international and national esteem in which he is held is immense. There is no better example of that than his receipt of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize."

Expand Close John Hume with his wife Pat, who has spoken of his struggle with dementia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Hume with his wife Pat, who has spoken of his struggle with dementia

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said Irish people all over the world will mourn Mr Hume's passing.

"He was a giant in Irish history and a man of uncompromising courage and integrity, who never yielded in his opposition to the terrible violence perpetrated during the Troubles. His legacy is the peace we enjoy on this island today, North and South," she said.

"His achievements, with partners in the Northern Ireland peace process, have also given hope to many millions worldwide, suffering seemingly intractable conflicts in their own homeplaces."

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) has also paid tribute to Mr Hume, a past president, on behalf of its Board, staff and members.

Mr Hume was a founding member of Derry Credit Union in 1960, Northern Ireland's first credit union.

He became the youngest ever president of the ILCU aged 27 years in 1964, and served in this position until 1968.

In 2001, he was appointed Life Director of the ILCU.

The ILCU said Mr Hume was "one of the driving forces for the establishment of the credit union movement in Ireland."

"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him but his legacy will endure through the peace he created on this island and the credit union movement he helped build," they added.

Expand Close Seamus Mallon with SDLP leader John Hume. Photo: Peter Jordan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seamus Mallon with SDLP leader John Hume. Photo: Peter Jordan

Mr Hume (83) passed away in the early hours of the morning following a short illness.

In a statement, Mr Hume’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry.

“The care they have shown John in the last months of his life has been exceptional.”

They added: “John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family.

“It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: we shall overcome.”

Online Editors