Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell: People have long been intrigued by story of sex, drugs and murder

Controversial television drama The Secret was a big ratings winner as NI public continue to be fascinated by a story which has gone on for 30 years

Chilling tale: Genevieve O&rsquo;Reilly as Hazel Buchanan and James Nesbitt as Colin Howell in scenes from the TV drama The Secret. Credit: Steffan Hill Expand

Chilling tale: Genevieve O&rsquo;Reilly as Hazel Buchanan and James Nesbitt as Colin Howell in scenes from the TV drama The Secret. Credit: Steffan Hill

Mark Bain

What goes on behind closed doors in homes around the country will always hold a fascination.

Yet we are never truly satisfied by what we see or hear.

There can hardly be one among us who hasn’t at some stage slowed down as we passed a car crash to get a closer look.

