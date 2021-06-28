Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell: People have long been intrigued by story of sex, drugs and murder

What goes on behind closed doors in homes around the country will always hold a fascination.

Yet we are never truly satisfied by what we see or hear.

There can hardly be one among us who hasn’t at some stage slowed down as we passed a car crash to get a closer look.

When Coleraine dentist Colin Howell walked into a police station in January 2009 he threw the doors wide open on a story of sex, religion, drugs, deceit and double murder from 1991.

As one, the country poured through to lap up the sordid details. We still walk through those doors three decades later, craving the extra nuggets of details that shape a tale that crime writers would likely have had thrown out of the publishing house slush pile as too far-fetched to be believed in print.

That Colin Howell ‘got away with it’ for 18 years intrigues. We can’t resist hearing a secret. Here was one of the biggest of them all.

They would have been the perfect murders, had Howell not finally come forward, like a millionaire throwing cash from a window as the hoards below scrambled to grab what they could. The feeding frenzy ensued and the scraps are still being plucked in 2021.

We think we know so much, with column inches in newspapers mounting to the thousands, books on the events, court cases and appeals, and a hit TV programme The Secret continually inviting us behind those doors of the most notorious Troubles-free murders in Northern Ireland in the last half a century. But we never know enough.

When the bodies of Lesley Howell (31), and husband of Hazel, Trevor Buchanan (32), were found in a car full of exhaust fumes in Castlerock in 1991, it was a big enough shock for the community. Death by carbon monoxide poisoning was the coroner’s verdict a year later, with Colin Howell confessing to his affair with Hazel. Their partners unable to cope, a suicide pact ended their lives. It all fitted as neatly as OJ Simpson’s glove.

For 18 years nothing more was said. But hindsight delves beneath the calm surface of the waters, and the storms in the depths continue to wash up the debris.

Confession led inevitably to court and events laid bare for all to ogle over, first as Howell faced murder charges, then, a year later, Stewart.

The intricacies of the plot to kill Lesley Howell and Trevor Buchanan, then the implication of Stewart in the murders. How much was Howell in control? How much was Stewart complicit in the murders? How had they stayed silent for so long?

Dentist Colin Howell pleaded guilty to the murders. For Hazel Stewart, things were not so clear cut.

The Christian dentist and the former Sunday School teacher had continued their affair after the murders, a hose attached to a car exhaust with a baby bottle to rid them of respective spouses.

But tales then emerged of Howell’s psychotic belief that his actions were divinely pre-ordained, and thus justifiable; the weird sexual encounters between the lovers, Hazel lying drugged in Howell’s dentist chair, seeking release from her guilty conscience, how Howell had gained £400,000 from his wife’s death.

But two things happened which changed his life. His 22-year-old son, Matthew, died in an accident in Russia. Then he lost a fortune when a business deal in the Philippines went wrong.

One or both of these incidents may have been the trigger for his sudden confession. If he hadn’t eventually confessed, the truth would probably never have come out according to Professor of criminology at Birmingham University, David Wilson.

“This is a classic case of, ‘It would be better to ‘fess up’ rather than face the circumstances he was currently living in,” said Professor Wilson, dissecting the case against Howell in 2011.

“For a very long period of time Colin Howell had been a cunning, manipulative and controlling man and I think you would have to place his desire to bring these murders to the authorities’ attention within that manipulative context,” said Professor Wilson.

“I think there is some criminological background we could use here and in particular one would like to look at this in terms of a folie à deux, the psychological concept, literally meaning a madness shared by two.

“Historically there are some other folie à deux we can look to, such as between Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, and again with Fred and Rose West. Usually there is a more dominant male figure who will manipulate a more subservient disciple, or a female figure to share a world view which is frankly unbelievable. The strength of Colin Howell was his ability as a fantasist to convince somebody like Hazel Stewart that that world was possible.

“I think in the end, his confession was probably related to the fact that he was overwhelmed by the amount of things he had to compartmentalise.”

At her trial in 2011, the prosecution for Stewart told the court: “Hazel Stewart knowingly entered into this agreement and assisted Colin Howell in ensuring he could safely kill her husband and afterwards they both covered up the whole thing.”

Howell himself revealed: “I was the mastermind behind the plot and the plan, I was the one who had the intelligence to put the plan together.”

But crucially he added: “It could not have happened without her co-operation, she didn’t say no, there was no objection to me being there.”

Stewart’s fate was sealed on March 2, 2011, with the jury at Coleraine Crown Court taking just two hours to find her guilty. But that was never going to be the end.

The rumours persist. Howell’s former brother-in-law has since accused him of murdering his father-in-law, Harry Clarke, who died only 11 days before Lesley. Police investigators at the time of the original 1991 murders have been criticised for overlooking key facts, most notably that the driver’s window was open and that Buchanan’s leg was hanging out of the open car door. In addition, a witness had told police that Howell had previously tried to murder his wife.

Interest was piqued again when The Secret aired in 2016. The James Nesbitt-starring four part dramatisation of ‘a true story’ was a winner in the ratings and the story that keeps on giving was giving again, though not without without controversy.

MP Louise Haigh, now Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, raised the issue at Westminster, arguing that ITV may have breached the Broadcasting Code. She was referring to Lesley and Colin Howell’s daughter, Lauren Bradford, who had described how the show had re-awakened her original trauma.

”What it comes down to is the powerlessness of families in this situation to have any sort of control over events that shape their lives,” she wrote in the Guardian newspaper at the time. “The culture we live in and its fascination with crime means that someone can write a book or film a drama to make money from someone else’s life and be applauded for it.”

But once a story is in the public domain it ceases to be the private concern of the victims and they cannot retain ownership or control of it.

With extra pieces being added to the jigsaw, Hazel Stewart providing many of them herself from behind prison walls, it will continue to tease until the protagonists have no breath left to say any more.

And it all happened in a wee town we know just down the road.