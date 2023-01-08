Harry: The Interview – Everything you need to know and where to watch

The Duke of Sussex during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby in California, US, for the programme Harry: The Interview.

Prince Harry is set to reveal further details about his life as he promotes his tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex has hit headlines across the globe for revealing intimate details about his life as a member of the royal family.

He has given three separate sit-down interviews as part of the publicity trail. In the UK, Harry speaks to ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby.

What will the interview cover?

Filmed in California, where Harry now lives, the interview sees the prince go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the royal family including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

Harry is also set to speak about his relationship with his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William.

How can I watch it?

Following on from his recent Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’, the 90-minute programme, will be broadcast two days before Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is published on January 10.

‘Harry: The Interview’ airs tonight at 9pm ITV and can be streamed on the broadcaster’s recently-launched platform ITVX.

Irish viewers can watch the interview on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

How can I watch Harry’s 60 Minute interview in the US?

Prince Harry will also sit down with presenter Anderson Cooper on Sunday night's edition of 60 Minutes in the US.

It will be the British Duke's first American television interview about his memoir Spare.

The chat will air at 7.30pm E.T. on Sunday – which will be midnight in Ireland.

The US broadcaster is not available to watch in Ireland but will be available to stream on Monday on Paramount +.

When will Harry’s memoir Spare be released?

Harry's book Spare is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 10.

However, ahead of the launch the book was leaked which lead to a number of revelations being made public.

The book was first announced last year, with an official synopsis for the ‘unflinching’ memoir reading: "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

"For Harry, this is that story at last.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

