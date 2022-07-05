Hard to believe things will be different this time as Dublin Metro gets another spin around the publicity track

AS GOVERNMENT ministers lined up this morning to put their faces next to the good news, journalists racked their brains on how many Dublin Metro announcements they have attended. Is it three? Maybe four?

Plans for a metro were first floated in 2005.

Remarkably, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe launched the metro project for the second time in five years this afternoon.

In 2015, when he was Transport Minister, he announced the Metro North project. Back then, the cost estimates were just €2.4 billion, while the route was to connect St Stephen’s Green and Swords via Dublin Airport.

Read More

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan insisted today that the “main reason” the metro has not yet materialised is because of the financial crash and the constraints on borrowing cash which followed.

The finance minister had his own list of excuses: the crash, Brexit (remember that?), the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine.

“This is how long it takes to get ready for projects of this scale,” said Mr Donohoe.

“Since that moment in 2015, we have gone through a further great economic shock with the pandemic, we have gone through the effects of Brexit on our economy and we have gone through the early effects of a war.”

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard in recent months how €250m has been spent on the metro already, without a single shovel being put in the ground.

“I know there’s been political changes and commitments but at some point, we should have a meaningful look at this entire project from beginning to end to see what lessons could be learned,” Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy told the committee.

The metro is a great example of a succession of governments failing to deliver on an important piece of public infrastructure. The capital badly needs underground rail.

Embarrassingly, Dublin Airport is the only major European airport without a train service. Tourists land into the airport and are unsure of where to go next, relying on Google Maps to help them hop on the correct Dublin Bus into town.

To be clear, the Cabinet is very far away from giving the project the green light. Yesterday, ministers signed off on the preliminary business plan. The metro will come back to Government a further two times before a decision is made on “if” a contract should be awarded.

Ministers are now promising works will start in 2025 and the first trains will start running in 2034.

Eamon Ryan’s promises of the new driverless metro system running trains every three minutes is a pipe dream. An underground railway line was way overdue when it was first announced in 2005.

But he’s not done there. After the metro is built, it should be extended to the south-west and then replicated in all other major Irish cities – Cork, Waterford, Galway and Limerick, he says.

Even though successive governments – with several different transport ministers promising a metro – have still not delivered, the current transport minister is now promising metros in five major Irish cities.

After 17 years and a quarter of a billion euro on promises for Dublin, the mere idea of metros in other cities would make your head spin.

Read More



