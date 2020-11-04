‘Hard to believe Gay’s gone a year …through this pandemic, he’d have steadied us ’

RTÉ’s Joe Duffy has said it is hard to fathom that a whole year has passed since the death of legendary broadcaster Gay Byrne.

The father-of-two (85) died at his Howth home overlooking Dublin Bay on November 3, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The entire country came to a standstill for his funeral on November 8, which was streamed live on RTÉ from the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin as thousands of mourners lined the streets to such a final goodbye to the much-loved presenter.

He was survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Crona and Suzy, and grandchildren Cian, Sadhbh, Kate, Saoirse and Harry.

It is understood that his tight-knit circle of family will pay their respects in their own way with a visit to his grave.

Yesterday saw some of Montrose’s best-known broadcasters, including Ryan Tubridy and Miriam O’Callaghan, paying tribute to his memory and his lasting legacy.

“It is hard to believe that it is a year since Gay died,” Duffy told the Irish Independent.

“If the past is another country, last November seems like another planet to the Covid world we now live in - and we will never become used to it.

"All the things that Gay loved, from his daily walks across Howth Head, his morning dosage of vitamin C and his distrust and disdain of ‘anti-vaxxers’ would have come into sharper focus in the past 12 months. In this pandemic, Gay would have tried to steady us.”

The Liveline presenter also recalled the day that another great broadcaster passed away, namely Gerry Ryan, whose family marked his 10-year anniversary on April 30.

“I remember the night of Gerry Ryan's sudden death on April 30th 10 years ago, as a group of his shocked friends were about to go on The Late Late Show. Gay gathered us into a corner in the ‘green room’ and reminded us that this was about Gerry's family and his memory,” he said.

“I think Gay would say the same about the pandemic. He would have reminded us of our role as broadcasters to get the message across and facilitate those who wanted to share their stories - but that we must not become the story.

“This would come from a man who was deeply conscious of being blessed with good health and never missed a day in work through illness. But he had enormous empathy for others who were not so fortunate.

"Every day since last November, I am reminded of how lucky I was to know such a unique human being.”

Ryan Tubridy remembered Gay as a “friend, our colleague and my mentor” and referenced having his widow Kathleen Watkins on The Late Late Show recently.

“I think there's a strange sense of reflection about it all, having talked to Kathleen on The Late Late Show recently, particularly in how Gay wasn't around to see the pandemic,” he said.

“I think that as much as the newshound in him and the cultural aficionado would have been curious about it, I think it was kinder that he didn't see all of this madness and that we were all able to gather in the Pro-Cathedral that day to say goodbye together.

“There was something poetic about that, given what we are going through now.

"His picture still hangs above us on the studio floor. We think about him, we pass him by every day and he continues to be sorely, sorely missed.

“This is, and will forever be, the time of year we think about Kathleen and Crona and Suzy and his beautiful grandchildren, and of course, the man himself."

presenter Miriam O’Callaghan said she thinks of Gay all the time as she walks around RTÉ’s Dublin 4 headquarters as his presence is still very much felt by those who knew and worked alongside him.

“As I walk around RTÉ these days, I think of Gay a lot and think how much we all miss him - I bumped into him often walking out of my radio show on Sundays as he was heading in to do his Lyric show,” she said.

"Ever generous and gracious with praise and good wishes - he was the greatest broadcaster of them all and I don’t think that will ever change.”

Gay also left his mark on those who wouldn’t be considered as traditional RTÉ insiders, including comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

Gearing up to take up the reins of her debut weekend chat show on RTÉ this weekend, she had fond memories of the late broadcaster as someone who “blazed a trail”.

“He was incredibly lovely to me and unbelievably generous, so much so that I remember being quite shocked, not just that he knew me but that he would always go out of his way to tell me how great I was.

" I remember just being really floored by it, it was a generous act that meant so much,” she said.

"To get that from someone who’s been at the pinnacle for so long, it means a great deal. He would make his way over to me if we were at a social event or function, he made his way to me.

"I would never have dreamt of making my way to him - I wouldn’t have had that kind of confidence – and he said on several occasions: ‘I love what you are doing, you are really good’.

"He was just really decent and lovely.”

Online Editors