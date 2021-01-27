Half of all passengers arriving into Ireland in one day were returning from holiday destinations

Half of all passengers arriving into Ireland on one day this week were returning from holiday destinations, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, the Taoiseach said 800 people travelled into the country on Tuesday and 397 of them were returning from holidays.

Mr Martin also noted that 542 of the travellers recorded were Irish citizens. The Taoiseach’s remarks came as he detailed the Government’s plan to introduce mandatory quarantine for people travelling into Ireland from certain countries.

Passengers from Brazil and South Africa will face two weeks of quarantine on arrival once the new system is established. However, the Taoiseach told the meeting he expects other countries will be added to the quarantine list.

He said the new regulations will involve mandatory quarantine in hotels and in homes.

He said legislation on new travel restrictions and penalties for breaches of the rules are being drafted. Mr Martin also said there will be increased Garda check points at port and airports

Separately, he said half of all health workers received the vaccine and the rest are being prioritised.

He said under the National Vaccination Pan the over-70s are next on the list to be vaccinated.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he expected the vaccine programme to pick up from April onwards.

He also said the country will reopen in time but the Government is focused on suppressing the virus and ensuring a critical mass of the population is vaccinated before they consider any major easing of restrictions.

He said there has been a decline in the spread of the virus but insisted more suppression was needed to ease the pressure on health service workers, especially those working in hospitals and nursing homes.

