Hairdressers ‘using rent a chair’ rather than full-time staff

HAIRDRESSERS are setting up ‘rent a chair’ businesses rather than taking on full-time staff, it has been claimed.

ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell made the claim as he spoke about a reluctance among some employers to hire full-time workers.

He claimed employers will be extremely reluctant to hire full-timers when the economy improves if it is difficult to lay them off when times are bad.

Mr McDonnell said one of the queries his organisation is getting from the grooming sector is that there are people setting up hairdressing salons where they are not employing anyone.

“What they are doing is setting up a nicely-branded salon and they are doing a thing called rent the chair, so they are letting people come in,” he said.

“That is discouraging full-time employment.”

He was speaking about an apparent reluctance to hire full time staff after calling for a financial support for employers when making workers redundant.

Mr McDonnell is seeking the reinstatement of a State rebate of redundancy payments that employers could previously claim.

In a submission to the committee, ISME said the country is facing the likelihood of a significant number of post-pandemic redundancies.

“We need to correct the mistake made during the great recession and reverse the removal of the statutory redundancy rebate,” it said.

It said employers have been levied 0.5pc on PRSI in respect of the redundancy fund since 1979, yet this levy was not removed when the rebate was removed.

Mr McDonnell also told the committee that the absence of clear direction from Government on the return to work of unvaccinated people is disgraceful.

He said it was not tenable for the Government to refer to data protection concerns as an obstacle.

Speaking today, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said he was very reluctant to go down the road where employers have access to a worker’s vaccination status.

He said it’s never been the case in Ireland where anyone was under an obligation to tell their employer private medical information.

“And you would want to have a really strong overwhelming public health case for that to change,” he said.