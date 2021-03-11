Hackers steal details of more than 440,000 online deliveries

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is investigating a suspected data breach in which the delivery details of more than 440,000 parcels dispatched here last month by a leading courier company may have been accessed by hackers.

Assistant data commissioner Graham Doyle confirmed to Independent.ie that the data protection watchdog is looking into the alleged breach involving Fastways couriers.

“I can confirm that we received a breach notification from Fastways Couriers and we are currently assessing it,” he said.

In a statement this evening, the company said it was hacked while carrying out maintenance on a database server on February 24.

None of the data that was allegedly breached involved financial details, such as debit or credit card information or passwords.

However, hackers were able to access the names, addresses, email accounts and phone numbers of clients, according to the statement.

“The data in question is information used for the purposes of delivery (including name, address, email and/or phone). No financial data or other personal data has been compromised, nor is this stored on any Fastway system,” the statement read.

“On learning of the cyber breach, Fastway advised the Data Protection Commission and the Gardaí. Fastway has made the requisite data breach submission to the Data Protection Commission.

“The cyber-attack was identified by Fastway’s third-party IT development contractor on February 25th and was fully mitigated by 9am on February 26th. The third-party contractor advised Fastway of the breach on March 2.”

The statement said the names, addresses and contact details of 446,143 parcel deliveries across Ireland, including those that were en route or undelivered for around 30 days from the middle of January – were affected

Fastway CEO Danny Hughes said in the statement: “It is distressing that our IT system was compromised by a malicious hack as we are exceptionally careful in every aspect of our data protection obligations. I deeply regret that peoples’ personal data has been compromised and I apologise to our clients and their customers. I want to stress that nobody’s financial data was at risk and the issue is limited to delivery information only. We will continue to work closely with the DPC, the Gardai and our clients to manage this situation in line with best practice.”

The company meanwhile, has hired an IT company to look into the breach and independently assess the cyber attack.

Among its 7,263 clients are 20 large online retailers, including Littlewoods Ireland, which has reportedly advised its customers of the breach as well.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fastways said customers can rest assured that details of their online purchases would not be accessed during the breach and that all data from its clients are deleted within 30 days. The company has 16 outlets across Ireland, including its headquarters in Dublin.

