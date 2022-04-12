A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A person is helped outside a subway car in Brooklyn after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot 10 people. Photo: Will B Wylde via AP

Police in New York are hunting for a man who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before opening fire on passengers.

Officials said the gunfire wounded 10 people, with at least 16 people in total injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park area.

Five people are in a critical but stable condition, according to the New York Fire Department commissioner.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack is not being investigated as terrorism, and confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries.

The gunman sought in the attack "is still on the loose" and dangerous, New York state governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference.

According to several sources, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device to distract people before opening fire at around 8.30am during the morning rush hour.

Video footage taken at the scene revealed smoke and people pouring out of a subway carriage.

In other video and photos, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway carriage.

Multiple smoke devices were found at the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy.

Eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS: “My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming.”

He said he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighbourhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan.

Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, included multiple wounded people, running up the subway stairway at the 25th Street station in a panic.

At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.

“It was insane,” he told the Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”

Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block.

“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued.

President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the latest developments and White House senior staff were in touch with Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Police officers were canvassing 4th Avenue, the station's cross-street, asking witnesses whether they were on the train. A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Mayor of New York Eric Adams, a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.



