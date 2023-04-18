‘Gunfire and shelling everywhere’ – signs Sudanese army gaining the upper hand as paramilitary spokesman switches sides

A spokesman for a powerful Sudanese paramilitary group battling the country’s armed forces has announced his defection, in a possible sign the army is gaining the upper hand after three days of fighting.

The Sudanese military has been in conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since Saturday around the capital Khartoum and in other parts after weeks of escalating tensions between the leaders, who hold the top two positions on Sudan’s ruling council.

At least 97 civilians have been killed and 365 injured, according to a group of Sudanese doctors, as the fighting threatens to derail the nation’s shift from autocracy to civilian rule.

However, the military’s air superiority may prove decisive, with the air force bombing RSF bases. Air strikes and shelling intensified around the capital yesterday with heavy fighting near military headquarters.

Awadeya Mahmoud Koko, head of a union for tea vendors, said from Khartoum: “Gunfire and shelling are everywhere.”

Najm Eldin Abdallah, a spokesman for the RSF, announced his defection to the armed forces, in a video shared online yesterday “I am responding to the orders of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, which he issued last night to terminate the mandate of the officers of the armed forces serving with the Rapid Support Forces,” he said.

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militias that attacked Darfur during the 2000s on behalf of the government.

Led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the RSF was incorporated into the armed forces.

Yesterday Hemedti called on the international community to support him in his fight against Gen al-Burhan, whom he called a “radical Islamist” and accused of bombing civilians.

“We are fighting against radical Islamists who hope to keep Sudan isolated and in the dark, and far removed from democracy.

“We will continue to pursue Al-Burhan and bring him to justice,” he tweeted, writing in English in his first message on the platform since the fighting erupted.

The UN and the US urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, repeating calls made on Saturday.

Volker Perthes, the United Nations Special Representative, said he was “extremely disappointed” that a ceasefire agreed to on Sunday to allow the evacuation of civilians was “only partially honoured”.

James Cleverly, the UK foreign secretary, said: “The immediate future lies in the hands of the generals who are engaged in this fight.

“We call upon them to put peace first, to bring an end to the fighting, to get back to negotiations.

“That’s what the people of Sudan want, that’s what the people of Sudan deserve.”