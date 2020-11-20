Gun found on Gilligan’s Spanish property not same weapon used to kill journalist Veronica Guerin

Ballistic tests carried out on the Colt Python have confirmed it was not the one used by his gang to assassinate the journalist in 1996

A handgun seized last month at the Spanish home of former crime boss John Gilligan is not the same weapon used in the murder of Veronica Guerin, Independent.ie can exclusively reveal.

Ballistic tests carried out on the powerful Colt Python revolver which police found buried in the garden of the drug trafficker’s house in Alicante have confirmed that it was not the one used by his gang to assassinate the journalist in 1996.

The revelation comes after the results of Spanish ballistic tests were compared against the garda technical evidence gleaned from the bullets used to kill Ms Guerin 24 years ago.

The firearm was seized as part of a major operation on October 21 when the Spanish national police, supported by the gardaí and the UK’s National Crime Agency, swooped on Gilligan and his gang which had been involved in posting drugs and guns to the UK and Ireland.

The once-feared criminal, who the Spanish authorities say was the leader of the gang, was arrested along with five other associates in the high-profile operation which also resulted in the seizure of 8kg of cannabis, over 25,000 pills, vehicles and mobile phones.

The arrests followed a year-long investigation into Gilligan’s attempts to begin rebuilding his drug-trafficking and firearms operation.

The Spanish authorities at the time said the operation had “culminated in the total dismantling of the criminal organisation” which they said was led by Gilligan.

Gardaí have confirmed they believe three loaded handguns which were seized in Ireland last year had also been sent by Gilligan through the post to criminal associates.

However, senior security sources here, who were close to the Guerin murder investigation, expressed their surprise when their Spanish counterparts issued a statement suggesting that the seized handgun may have been the same one used in the horrific assassination.

Spanish police sources said it was the “same brand and model” as the one used to kill her. But the family of the murdered Sunday Independent investigative reporter had expressed doubts that it would be the same weapon, after so many years had passed.

Now Independent.ie has learned that the test has confirmed the weapon is not the one used in the murder 24 years ago.

The development comes nearly 20 years after Gilligan was acquitted of ordering the assassination.

