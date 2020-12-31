Guard of honour for Covid ward nurse who died from virus

Tribute is being paid to a Dublin hospital nurse who died from Coronavirus on Christmas Eve.

Mariter Tarugo (60), who came here from the Phillipines 20 years ago, has become St Vincent’s first Fillipino/Irish frontline worker to die of the disease. She worked on St Andrew’s, which is now a Covid-19 ward.

The Dalkey local is survived by her daughter Nice Marie Tarugo, also a healthcare worker, and her husband Nicolas (69), who recently recovered from his own battle with the deadly virus. She also has two grandchildren Axl and Arabella.

Due to Level 5 Government restrictions, only 10 mourners were permitted to attend her funeral service this afternoon.

Instead, her fellow frontline workers at St Vincent’s formed a guard of honour outside in freezing conditions and pouring rain as her remains were taken from the hospital mortuary.

Mariter was then brought to Harold’s Cross for cremation at St Jerome and the service was live-streamed so her family and friends in the Phillipines could watch the ceremony.

Her husband was unable to enter the crematorium for her final send-off as he is still very weak from his own battle with Covid-19.

“I couldn’t arrange a proper wake for her due to the restrictions and most of our family couldn’t come due to the travel restrictions so wanted to stream it so people could watch,” said her daughter Nice.

She described her late mum as a “very selfless and loving person who always put others first when delivering her duties and touched so many lives.”

Her family have received countless messages of condolences and support from those who knew her.

“She never stopped working even though she was sick; she was the type of person who doesn’t even know to ring in sick,” she continued.

“She was passionate in terms of giving care and rendering all of herself those years when she was still alive. She cared for countless patients when the pandemic started. I feel terribly heartbroken and saddened.”

Ms Tarugo was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 a week prior to her death and her heart-broken daughter said that she’s “still in shock” at her mum’s passing.

“It’s awful to think that my mother’s funeral is happening in the same week that the vaccinations are being carried out,” she said.

“She was dearly and loved by her family and friends and I may say one of the best Filipino workers in Ireland.”

